A proposal will be made to include Türkiye's Anemurium Ancient City in the southern province of Mersin on the World Heritage List.

Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan highlighted on Friday that Mersin's historical and natural richness, noting that efforts are underway to move structures from the Tentative List to the permanent UNESCO list, including Anemurium.

"There are four assets of our city on the UNESCO World Heritage List. We have accelerated efforts to include the structures on the Tentative List in the permanent list.

"We will also propose new works to the Tentative List. One of the places we will propose for the World Heritage List is Anemurium Ancient City. This is an ancient city that truly deserves this recognition," he told reporters.

The seventh phase of excavation and restoration at Anemurium in the Anamur district dating to the fourth century BC, continues under Mehmet Tekocak from Selcuk University in Konya province.

Tekocak said significant progress has been made in seven periods, particularly in the "Central A Late Antique Age" structure.

The first phase of the Anemurium Environmental Arrangement Project has begun, including a reception center, social facilities and a parking lot, he said.