The return of the cooling La Nina weather phenomenon this year should help lower temperatures somewhat after months of global heat records, the United Nations' weather agency said.

The impact is likely to be felt in the next few months because the warming El Nino weather pattern - which has helped fuel a spike in global temperatures and extreme weather around the world since mid-2023 - "is showing signs of ending", the UN's World Meteorological Organization said in its latest update on Monday.

The WMO warned, however, that global temperatures would continue to rise in the long term due to human-induced climate crisis, which continues to make extreme weather worse and upend seasonal rainfall and temperature patterns.

La Nina refers to the cooling of the ocean surface temperatures in large swathes of the tropical Pacific Ocean, coupled with winds, rains and changes in atmospheric pressure.

In many locations, especially in the tropics, La Nina produces the opposite climate impacts to El Nino, which heats up the surface of the oceans, leading to drought in some parts of the world and triggering heavy downpours elsewhere.

The WMO said there was a "60 percent" chance of La Nina conditions in the period from July to September and a "70 percent" likelihood during August-November.

The chances of El Nino redeveloping are negligible, it added.

Every month since June 2023, when El Nino returned, has set a new high temperature record, and 2023 was by far the warmest year on record globally.

The WMO said the planet would continue to heat up overall from the use of fossil fuels that produce greenhouse gases.

"The end of El Nino does not mean a pause in long- term climate crisis, as our planet will continue to warm due to heat-trapping greenhouse gases," WMO deputy secretary general Ko Barrett stressed.