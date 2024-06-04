A module of a Chinese lunar probe has successfully taken off from the far side of the Moon carrying samples to be taken back to Earth, state media reported.

The ascender module of the Chang'e-6 probe "lifted off from lunar surface", state news agency Xinhua said on Tuesday, citing the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

It described it as "an unprecedented feat in human lunar exploration history".

"The mission has withstood the test of high temperature on the far side of the moon," the CNSA said.

After lift-off, the module "entered a preset orbit around the moon", it added.

The achievement is a world first, and the latest leap for Beijing's decades-old space programme, which aims to send a crewed mission to the Moon by 2030.

The Chang'e-6 module touched down on Sunday in the Moon's immense South Pole-Aitken Basin, one of the largest known impact craters in the solar system, according to the CNSA.

The probe's technically complex 53-day mission began on May 3.

The Chang'e-6 features two methods of sample collection: a drill to collect material under the surface and a robotic arm to grab specimens above the surface.

After successfully gathering its samples, "a Chinese national flag carried by the lander was unfurled for the first time on the far side of the moon", Xinhua said.