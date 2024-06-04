Top Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has said that voters have "punished" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after election commission figures showed the government projected to return with a reduced majority.

"Voters have punished the BJP," Gandhi told reporters on Tuesday. "I was confident that the people of this country would give the right response."

Commentators and exit polls had projected an overwhelming victory for Modi, whose campaign wooed the Hindu majority to the worry of the country's 200-million-plus Muslim community, deepening concerns over minority rights.

But for the first time in a decade, Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could fail to secure an overall majority of its own, figures from the election commission projected, meaning it would need to rely on its alliance partners.

The election commission figures showed the BJP and its allies (NDA) leading in at least 292 seats out of a total of 543, enough for a parliamentary majority. In comparison, the opposition alliance (INDIA) was leading in 232 seats.

But the BJP itself had won or was leading in only 239, well down from the 303 it took five years ago, while Congress had won or was ahead in 98 and set to nearly double its parliamentary seats.

Related Would a third term for Modi undermine India's constitutional democracy?

Allies to rescue Modi