Wednesday, June 5, 2024

1902 GMT — The UN has criticised a bill that was passed by the US House of Representatives to impose sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) in response to its chief prosecutor seeking arrest warrants against Israeli officials.

"We have been very clear in the past in calling out any threats of harassment against international civil servants, including those who work for the International Criminal Court," Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference.

Asked about the UN's reaction to the passage in the House, Dujarric said: "I leave the interpretation and analysis to journalists and analysts such as yourself."

More updates 👇

1845 GMT — US 'incredibly concerned' by potential Hezbollah-Israel escalation

United States has said that it is "incredibly concerned" about the potential for escalation between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah as fears of a full-blown war continue to rise.

"It's something we've been concerned about since the immediate aftermath of October 7," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

"We continue to pursue a diplomatic resolution because we don't want to see that escalation of the conflict, which would just lead to further loss of life from both Israelis and the Lebanese people, and would greatly harm Israel's overall security and stability in the region," he added.

1837 GMT — Five Palestinians killed in Israeli air strike on Gaza refugee camp

At least five Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli air strike targeting a house inside a refugee camp in Gaza.

According to a medical source, several injured people were transported to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital following an Israeli strike on a house in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Witnesses said that medical and civil defence teams searched for survivors amid the rubble.

1810 GMT — International journalists should be allowed into Gaza: US

The US State Department has said that international journalists should be allowed into Gaza and that the agency raised the issue with Israel.

Spokesperson Matt Miller said the US raised the issue at senior levels to make it clear that journalists should able to operate inside Gaza.

"We think journalists ought to be able to cover the war in Gaza, that includes journalists from outside Gaza. A lot of what the world knows is happening in Gaza is precisely, as you point out, it's because of the work that journalists do, sometimes with incredibly tragic consequences," Miller told reporters.

"We support that work and we want to see it continue and we think that ought to be allowed in Gaza," he added.

1720 GMT — Erdogan says reacting to situation in Gaza 'our humanitarian duty’

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said reacting to the situation in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 36,000 people since last October, is "our humanitarian duty."

"It is our humanitarian duty to the Palestinian people to react to this insane situation, which puts our humanity and our faith to the test,” Erdogan said in an address at the 8th Anatolian Media Awards ceremony in Ankara.

"We see that those who have spent years lecturing us on press freedom remain silent regarding the incidents taking place in the occupied Palestinian territory," the president added.

“Those who play deaf, dumb, and blind towards genocide today cannot erase this black mark for the rest of their lives," Erdogan said.

1715 GMT — Over 500 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces, settlers in occupied West Bank since last October: UN

The UN has reported that in addition to the carnage in Gaza, more than 500 Palestinians, most of them are children, have been killed since last Oct. 7 in the occupied West Bank.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports that “since 7 October, more than 500 Palestinians – nearly a quarter of them children – have been killed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem," Stephane Dujarric told reporters at a news conference.

Saying that Israeli forces are responsible for the majority of the killings, Dujarric also noted that over "5,100 Palestinians were injured in these areas" during the same period.

"OCHA has also recorded more than 940 attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since 7 October," he added.

1653 GMT — Qatar PM, Egypt intelligence chief meet Hamas in Doha

Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and Egypt's intelligence chief Abbas Kamel met with Hamas members in Doha for talks on a Gaza truce, a source with knowledge of negotiations has said.

The lead mediators met with the Palestinian group to "discuss a deal for a truce in Gaza and the exchange of hostages and prisoners", the source said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks.

CIA chief Bill Burns was also expected in Qatar to continue working with mediators to reach an agreement on a cessation of hostilities, the same informed source had said on Tuesday.

1637 GMT — Israeli Knesset advances bill to bar diplomatic missions in Jerusalem from serving Palestinians

The Knesset (Israel’s parliament) has approved in preliminary reading a bill that would prohibit the opening of diplomatic missions in Jerusalem to serve Palestinians, citing a potential de facto situation of Jerusalem as a “shared city.”

The bill was passed by 18-7 votes. It still requires three additional votes to become law.

It stipulates that Israel "will not allow a foreign political entity to open or operate in Jerusalem a diplomatic mission that is intended to serve people who are not Israeli residents or residents of the entity in question."

1629 GMT — Hezbollah drones wound 7 in northern Israel village: medics

Projectiles described by Lebanese Hezbollah as kamikaze drones were launched into northern Israel, wounding at least seven people including one who was in critical condition, medics have said.

The attack on Hurfeish, a Druse Arab village located 3 km (1.5 miles) from the border, followed a warning by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that long-running exchanges of fire with Hezbollah in parallel to the Gaza war could soon escalate.

Witnesses said a soccer field in Hurfeish was struck. There was no immediate word on the casualties' identities. TV footage from the scene showed army vehicles and smoke in the field.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack.

1532 GMT — Hamas chief says will deal 'seriously and positively' with any agreement that is based on total halt of war

Hamas will deal 'seriously and positively' with any ceasefire agreement that is based on the total halt of war, complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and a prisoners swap deal, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniya has said in a statement.

1450 GMT — War on Gaza won't stop for truce talks with Hamas: Israel

A resumption of mediated talks between Israel and Hamas on a hostage-release deal would not mean a suspension of the Gaza war, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said.

"Any negotiations with Hamas would be conducted only under fire," Gallant said in remarks carried by Israeli media.

1430 GMT — Gaza at risk of diseases this summer from piled-up waste, NGO warns

Gaza faces unprecedented disease outbreaks this summer caused by piles of uncollected waste rotting in the heat, fuelling further misery for residents already suffering from food shortages, according to Action Against Hunger.

Fenia Diamanti, project coordinator of emergencies at the non-governmental organisation, said that managing rubbish is one of its main concerns, since it can't be removed from the war-torn territory and nor do inhabitants have access to dumps.

"This amount of solid waste all over the strip causes multiple hygiene and sanitation problems," Diamanti said.

"We fear diseases that never appeared in the strip before are going to appear and that will affect the entire population, especially in the summer when temperatures are going to rise."

1405 GMT — Israel war causes ‘catastrophic damage’ to environment in Gaza: UN

Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza has caused catastrophic damage to the natural environment in the enclave, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has said.

"The war in Gaza has upended millions of Palestinian lives and caused catastrophic damage to the natural environment that they depend upon for water, clean air, food and livelihoods," UNRWA said in a statement.

"Restoring environmental services will take decades and cannot even start until a ceasefire," it added.

1352 GMT — Islamic authorities in Jerusalem condemn Israeli ‘assaults’ on Al Aqsa

Islamic authorities in Jerusalem have condemned "assaults" by Jewish settler groups on the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

In a statement, the authorities highlighted that these violations occurred as part of celebrations marking the so-called Jerusalem Day, in reference to Israel’s occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967.

Palestinians accuse Israel of intensifying efforts to Judaize East Jerusalem, including the Al Aqsa Mosque, and erasing its Arab and Islamic identity.

1257 GMT — Hezbollah targets Israel's Iron Dome in Ramot Naftali

Lebanese armed group Hezbollah has said it had targeted Israel's Iron Dome air-defence system in Ramot Naftali with a guided missile.