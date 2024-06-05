Jewish far-right groups have organised a provocative flag march in occupied East Jerusalem to mark Israel’s occupation of the city in 1967.

According to eyewitnesses, the march reached the Damascus Gate, a main entrance to Jerusalem’s Old City, with illegal Jewish settlers gathering provocatively in the city’s Muslim Quarter on Wednesday.

Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian residents in Jerusalem’s Old City during the march, witnesses said.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud Party took part in the march.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he will also participate in the march.

Participants in the march typically wave Israeli flags and chant racist slogans against Arabs, such as "Death to Arabs" and "Burn their village.”

Israeli police deployed 3,000 officers in the occupied East Jerusalem ahead of the march and cleared Palestinians from Damascus Gate.

Hamas condemned the planned flag march and considered it an aggression against the Palestinian people and their sanctities.

In a statement, Hamas said the flag march "confirms the (Israeli) occupation approach to Judaize the (Jerusalem) sanctities," and urged Palestinian "mass mobilisation to confront the Al Aqsa Mosque occupation plans."