Thursday, June 6, 2024

1804 GMT — The United States has called on Israel to be transparent over a strike on a UN school in Gaza, including on whether children were killed.

"The government of Israel has said that they are going to release more information about this strike, including the names of those who died in it. We expect them to be fully transparent in making that information public," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

"We've seen the claims that 14 children were killed in this strike, and certainly, when you see — if that is accurate — that 14 children were killed, those aren't terrorists," he said.

1907 GMT — Greece denounces Israel's air strike on UNRWA school

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis vilified an Israeli air strike on a UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) school-turned-shelter in Gaza that killed dozens of victims.

"We need to investigate it thoroughly, and we have to condemn any sort of activity and aggression.

"The situation is clearly a humanitarian catastrophe. We intend to take further steps," Gerapetritis told Anadolu at a news conference in New York after being elected a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

1844 GMT — Germany 'appalled' by death toll in Israeli airstrike on school in Gaza

Germany has said it was "appalled" by the deaths in an Israeli airstrike on a UN-run school-turned-shelter in Gaza, which killed at least 40 Palestinians and injured dozens of others.

"We are appalled by the reports of many deaths, especially of women and children, during a military operation targeting an UNRWA school," a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, in response to a question by Anadolu, referring to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

"Many internally displaced people sought shelter and protection there. Schools and UN buildings need to be protected, military action needs to be proportionate," the spokesperson said.

1743 GMT — Houthis report new US, UK air strike on Yemen’s Al Hudaida

The Yemeni Houthis have announced that the US and UK conducted an air strike on the coastal province of Al Hudaida in western Yemen.

"A US-UK aggression targeted the coast of Alluheyah in Al Hudaida Governorate,” according to the Houthi-affiliated channel Al-Masirah. It did not disclose the results of the attack and there has been no response from the US or the UK.

1728 GMT — Palestinian Authority ready to unify leadership after Gaza war

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa has said in Baghdad that the Palestinian Authority was ready to re-establish "unified" Palestinian leadership after the Gaza war.

The Palestinian leadership has been split since 2007, with the PA, led by Mahmud Abbas, holding limited authority in the occupied West Bank, while the resistance group Hamas governs Gaza.

"We are ready, as Palestinians, to assume our responsibilities from the day after (the Gaza war ends) in order to help... restore the unity of the Palestinian people and leadership," Mustafa said during a news conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

"We also need to be well prepared for the creation of a (Palestinian) state and the responsibilities that this entails," he added.

1620 GMT — Biden Gaza ceasefire plan 'just words': Hamas

A senior Hamas official has said that US President Joe Biden's proposed Gaza ceasefire deal was "just words" and the Palestinian resistance group had not received any written commitments related to a truce.

Biden presented last week what he labelled an Israeli three-phase plan that would end the conflict, free all hostages and lead to the reconstruction of the Israeli-devastated Palestinian territory without Hamas in power.

But Osama Hamdan, a Hamas official based in Beirut, told AFP: "There is no proposal — they are just words said by Biden in a speech."

"So far, the Americans have not presented anything documented or written that commits them to what Biden said in his speech," he said from the Lebanese capital.

Hamdan said Biden "tried to cover up the Israeli rejection" of another deal offered earlier in May, which had been approved by Hamas.

1634 GMT — Eight Palestinians killed in Israeli air strike on house in Khan Younis

At least eight Palestinians were killed and several injured Thursday in an Israeli airstrike on a house in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

“Some 8 martyrs and an unspecified number of wounded were brought to the European Hospital” due to an Israeli airstrike targeting a house in Khan Younis, a medical source informed Anadolu news agency.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the air strike targeted a house belonging to the Muhareb family. They noted that the strike destroyed the house and damaged neighbouring houses.

1627 GMT — Türkiye urges nations to stop arming Israel amid Gaza 'crimes'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on countries that continue to supply arms to Israel to end their “complicity in its crimes” in its months-long deadly offensive on Gaza.

"Countries providing ammunition and weapon support to Israel's massacres must now refrain from complicity in these crimes," Erdogan said during a joint news conference in the capital Ankara.

Prodding an international community that he says has not done enough to end the Gaza "massacre," Erdogan also urged all "conscientious and responsible parties to take the wheel" to help reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

1611 GMT — Israel troops kill three in West Bank raid: Palestinian ministry

The Palestinian health ministry has said Israeli forces killed three Palestinians in a raid on the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said another 13 people had been wounded in the raid.

The Israeli army did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

1506 GMT — Two dozen of Israeli soldiers injured in past day: military

At least 24 Israeli soldiers were injured in the last 24 hours, including six in Gaza, the military has said.

The army, however, did not specify where other soldiers were wounded, but public broadcaster KAN said that eight soldiers were injured near the border with Lebanon.

1445 GMT — Israel hit Gaza UN school with American bombs: US media

Israel used US-made bombs to conduct an overnight air strike on a UN school-turned-makeshift-shelter that killed dozens of people, according to a report.

Footage from the scene reviewed by CNN found fragments from at least two US-made GBU-39 small-diameter bombs (SDB) at the school in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

About 6,000 people had sought shelter from Israel's war there, according to the UN's Palestine Refugee Agency (UNRWA).

CNN said its analysis of the bomb debris was reviewed by explosive experts. The findings are the second in as many weeks that have found that US-supplied munitions were used to carry out attacks on displaced Palestinians.

1445 GMT — Indonesia slams illegal Israeli settlers’ raid on Al Aqsa Mosque

Indonesia has condemned the illegal Israeli settlers' "provocative" raid on Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

In a statement on X, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry described the raid as "provocative" and harmful to the sentiments of Muslims worldwide.

The ministry called for an immediate cessation of all violations and violence by Israel, including in Gaza.

1444 GMT — EU top diplomat urges probe into Israel's Gaza school strike

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called for a probe into an Israeli strike on a UN-run school in Gaza that medics said killed at least 37 people.

"Reports coming from Gaza time and again show that violence and suffering are still the only reality for hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians. This appalling news must be independently investigated," Borrell wrote on X.

1422 GMT — Israel’s UN shelter strike in Gaza ‘flagrant violation’ of law: Jordan

Jordan has condemned an Israeli airstrike on a UN shelter in central Gaza as a “flagrant violation of international law.”

"We condemn in the strongest terms the continuous and systematic targeting of shelters for Palestinian refugees in Gaza and UN facilities,” the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“These actions and crimes constitute a flagrant violation of the rules of international law and international humanitarian law, contradict all human and moral values and represent war crimes against the international community as a whole,” it added.

1408 GMT — UN chief grieves for staff hit, displaced by Israel in Gaza

The UN chief has commemorated UN staffers killed or displaced by Israel's ongoing "military operations" in Gaza, reiterating his demand for "full accountability for each and every one of these deaths."

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres acknowledged the grim, historic nature of the toll Israel's war has taken on UN personnel, saying the death toll represents "by far the highest number of our personnel killed in a single conflict or natural disaster since the creation of United Nations, a reality we can never accept."

"Our UNRWA personnel lived and died as representatives of the international community in Gaza, and that community deserves an explanation," he told a commemoration ceremony at the UN's New York headquarters, referring to the UN's Palestinian refugee agency.

1338 GMT — Iraq’s Islamic Resistance ops against Israel to rise: Houthis

The leader of Yemen's Houthis, Abdul Malik al Houthi, has said the group's operations with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq against Israel would intensify.

Earlier, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group launched two joint military operations with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance against ships at Israel's Haifa port.

The Israeli military denied the claim.

1334 GMT — 'Urgent' to back ICJ on Israel measures: Spanish PM

The Spanish prime minister has called on all states to support the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the implementation of the provisional measures against Israel.

Pedro Sanchez's remarks came after Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares announced Spain’s decision to join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel.

Spain is "committed to peace, prosperity, and international legality," Sanchez stressed at the closing of the general assembly of the Spanish Business Confederation of the Social Economy in Madrid, and said: "Given the failure of the Israeli government to comply with the request of the International Court of Justice to stop the war, and in support of respect for international law and the United Nations, we intervene in the procedure initiated by South Africa."

1226 GMT — Israel hit Gaza school 'without warning': UNRWA chief

The UN Palestinian refugee agency's chief has said that Israel had carried out a strike on one of its Gaza schools "without prior warning" to thousands of displaced sheltering there.

"Another horrific day in Gaza," Philippe Lazzarini wrote on social media platform X.

"Another UNRWA school turned shelter attacked," Lazzarini said, adding that the agency had earlier provided Israeli forces with the building's coordinates. "This time in Nuseirat, in the Middle Areas, hit overnight by the Israeli Forces without prior warning to the displaced or UNRWA," he said

1216 GMT — 'Positive signs' from Hamas on Gaza truce: Egypt

Egypt has received "positive signs" from Hamas over a proposed Gaza truce and hostage release deal, state-linked Al Qahera News reported citing a high-level source.

"Hamas leaders have informed us that they are studying the truce proposal seriously and positively," it quoted the unnamed source as saying, adding that Hamas was expected to respond "in the coming days".

1218 GMT — Israel claims to withdraw army brigade from Rafah

The Israeli army has claimed to have withdrawn a brigade from Rafah city in southern Gaza.

A military statement said the Bislamach Brigade was pulled out from the city after completing its attacks in Rafah.

The army now has five brigades in the crowded city.

1152 GMT — Save the Children 'horrified' at attack on UN-run school in Gaza

Global charity Save the Children's country director in the occupied Palestinian territory has decried the latest Israeli air strike on a UN-run school in Gaza, killing at least 39 people.

"Save the Children is horrified at yet another attack on a UN-run school in #Gaza that has killed dozens, including children," the NGO said in a statement on X, quoting Xavier Joubert.

"We're in a never-ending loop of killing, condemnations, and inaction. Civilians in Gaza are paying the heaviest price."