A new survey on German football and racism has sparked an intense debate in the country ahead of the Euro 2024 Championship.

In a representative poll by public broadcaster ARD, 21% of Germans said they prefer to see more players with white skin in the national football team.

Nearly 17% said they regret that the national team's current captain is a player with Turkish roots.

Ronny Blaschke, a renowned expert on German football, said the outcome of the survey was not surprising, as racism in football has long been a serious problem, and was further exacerbated by the rise of the anti-immigrant far-right AfD party.

"This result does not really surprise me, because I researched for almost 20 years, and we do have open racism in football for decades," Blaschke said.

"We had a very, very violent, brutal racism in the in the 80s, in the 90s, when players were attacked, and we had Nazi fans in the stands, so racism is a part of German football history," he said.

Despite various campaigns by the German football federation and civil society organisations in recent years, racism among fans, and racist incidents in stadiums have not disappeared, Blaschke noted.

"There are always fan groups battling each other, they want to provoke each other, their teams. There is a thinking of 'this is your enemy'.

"And sometimes people use racist stereotypes to provoke their fan groups, and this is another problem," he added.

'Tip of the iceberg'