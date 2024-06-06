I have always voted for the centre-left Labour Party during elections in the United Kingdom. But the party lost my support in October, when Labour party leader Keir Starmer said that Israel had the right to cut off water and power supplies to the people of Gaza.

While the war raged in the months that followed and we protested through our streets demanding for it to end, Starmer doubled down on his support for Israel. In November, he threatened to sack any minister from his party who backed a parliamentary vote in support of a ceasefire. This further cemented my decision to no longer vote Labour. It no longer matters that Starmer quickly backtracked on supporting cutting off basic human needs in Gaza, or that he changed his stance on calling for a ceasefire come February 2024. The damage is already done.

Apology not accepted

Any doubts that may have crept in after my decision to drop Labour were quickly dashed last week, when several left-wing Labour MPs were told they would not be allowed to run for candidacy in Britain's upcoming general election in July.

While out canvassing recently, Faiza Shaheen received an email telling her she would no longer be allowed to stand as a Labour candidate in her east London constituency of Chingford and Woodford Green.

The reason, she was told, was because she had "liked" a tweet in 2014, posted by the legendary Jon Stewart. The post was of Stewart, a Jewish American comedian, questioning Israel's actions during its 2014 ground offensive in Gaza. Shaheen said she had already apologised for liking the tweet, but that wasn't enough.

Veteran politician Diane Abbott and a Labour stalwart also said she had been notified that she could not run for candidacy in Hackney North and Stoke Newington. This was over comments she had made more than a year ago in which she said Irish, Jewish and Traveller people had not faced the same levels of racism as Black people.

Like Shaheen, Abbot had apologised. But it took widespread public criticism of how Abbot had been treated for the Labour party to backtrack. It confirmed this week that Abbott could still stand in the next election.

There was also wide speculation last week that Apsana Begum, a Labour Party politician who has been vocal about the war in Gaza, would not be allowed to run, in what Labour Councillor Mark Francis called a "last-ditch attempt" by party members to remove her. But on June 4, she announced on X that she would still be standing for re-election "no matter what."

Mistreated

What all three female, Black and ethnic minority, left-wing Labour MPs have in common is their pro-Palestine stance and the fact that they have been treated appallingly by the party.

Shaheen was so devastated that she announced her resignation from the Labour party, saying she had been subjected to a campaign of Islamophobia, racism and bullying. Earlier this week, she announced that she would now be running as an independent candidate.

In February, Begum also raised claims of mistreatment, stating Black and Asian members of the Labour party are being unfairly targeted, examples of which are detailed in the 2023 Forde report.

The writers of the report stated that it received a shocking amount of evidence to support the complaints of discriminatory behaviour based on religion, race, and gender. As the UK's first hijab-wearing MP and domestic violence survivor, for which she has said the party gave her no support, she declared this could not continue, accusing the party of trying to deselect her as MP.