Turkish First Lady announces new global Zero Waste projects
"We are launching initiatives for global Zero Waste standardisation that will be valid everywhere in the world and conjoin all Zero Waste practices," Emine Erdogan tells UN Zero Waste board meeting.
Erdogan emphasised that the second celebration of International Zero Waste Day on March 30 presented a valuable opportunity for environmental volunteers worldwide. / Photo: AA Archive
June 6, 2024

Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan has revealed initiatives aimed at establishing a global Zero Waste standardisation applicable worldwide, underlining the significance of increasing global awareness of the need for the movement.

The announcement came during the second meeting of the UN Secretary General's Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste, held on the occasion of World Environment Day on Wednesday.

Erdogan added that necessary steps are being taken to implement previously suggested projects, such as the Global Zero Waste Awards, Zero Waste Fund, and an international Zero Waste Institute.

"As one of the new projects ahead, in cooperation with the UN, we have started preparing guide publications for countries and organisations that want to implement the Zero Waste initiative. We are also launching our initiatives for a global Zero Waste standardisation that will be valid everywhere in the world and will conjoin all Zero Waste practices," she said.

Effects of war and conflicts

"Global issues like hunger, drought, and pollution stem from resource mismanagement and modern consumption culture," Erdogan stressed in her speech.

Addressing the devastating effects of war and conflicts, Erdogan stated that these issues should be addressed by the board due to their deep impact on humanity and the environment.

Recommended

"Israel has waged war not only against Palestinians but also against the land, air, water, and all living beings of a country," she said, adding that she hopes this brutal genocide ends soon, envisioning a world where humans and all creatures live together in peace and tranquillity.

RelatedOn World Environment Day, Türkiye advocates for Zero Waste initiatives

Growing global commitment

The Turkish first lady also noted that global commitment to Zero Waste "is growing stronger day by day".

With this in mind, Erdogan proposed the implementation of a goodwill ambassadors initiative under the work of the advisory board. "I believe that with the support of the people – identified according to sectoral and regional criteria – who are known for their environmental work, there will be no one that our message fails to reach," she added.

Citing Türkiye's Zero Waste Project as a crucial example for other countries, Erdogan said: "There is a fact that good practices, especially our Zero Waste Project, reveal that Zero Waste provides significant benefits not only to nature but also to economic development. In our country, since the beginning of the project, we have managed to recycle 59.9 million tons of waste and save $6 billion."

The first lady's address came as Türkiye's environmental festival, organised by the environment ministry, kicked off on Thursday in the capital Ankara, with 70 stands highlighting environmental, zero-waste, and renewable energy projects.

The four-day festival opened its doors with the theme "We All Have One World," featuring talks, workshops, and an environmental-themed book fair that appeals to people of all ages.

