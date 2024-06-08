WORLD
Israel lists alive, overseas Palestinians as fighters killed in Gaza strike
Palestinian authorities expose Israel's deceit, revealing that Israel's list of 17 gunmen it claims were killed in school strike names some Palestinians who are still alive, including one who lives overseas, and an elderly who died in 2017.
Israel killed at least 40 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in a strike on UN school sheltering displaced people. Officials have also named 12 children who were killed in the attack in addition to finding remains of two unknown children. / Photo: AP
June 8, 2024

Palestinian officials in Gaza have poked holes in Israel's claim of killing 17 fighters in a recent strike on a UN-run school, revealing that some victims named in the Israeli list were killed in earlier strikes, one passed away in 2017, and others are still alive, including one who lives overseas.

Palestinian authorities exposed Israel's deceit on Friday, revealing that some of the Palestinians supposedly killed in the Nuseirat camp strike and passed off as Hamas fighters by Israeli propaganda machinery were actually alive or deceased years before.

"The Israeli list contains names of Palestinians who were killed before the attack on Thursday in the Nuseirat refugee camp, including Majd Darweesh who was killed on Wednesday by the army in the Maghazi camp; Maher Fadel and Motasem Shaqra, both killed on Wednesday in Bureij camp and Jamil al-Maqadma, an elderly man who died in 2017," Palestinian officials in Gaza revealed.

The Israeli "kill list" includes names of three Palestinians who are still alive, including one who has been living abroad for years, the officials said.

After the massacre and global condemnations, the Israeli military prepared and released a list of 17 names it claimed were members of Palestinian resistance groups Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, who it said had gathered in a room in the school in central Gaza.

Palestinian officials say at least 40 people — all displaced and seeking refuge in the UN-run school — were killed in the strike, mostly women and children. They also named 12 child victims and also found remains of two unidentified children.

Genocidal war continues

The deadly strike triggered widespread international and UN condemnations and outrage amid demands to investigate the attack.

Israel continues its brutal invasion on Gaza despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

Tel Aviv has killed more than 36,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded over 83,500.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

SOURCE:AA
