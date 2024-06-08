Türkiye has won the European Amputee Football Championship for the third time in a row after beating Spain 3-0.

Rahmi Ozcan broke the deadlock in the 15th minute, Omer Guleryuz doubled the lead in the 28th minute and Fatih Senturk added one more in the 33rd minute in the championship final which took place on Saturday, in Evian-les-Bains, located in the Haute-Savoie region in France.

Türkiye, which came in third in the 2007 World Cup held in the Turkish Riviera resort of Antalya, were among the top three teams for the first time in the cup's history.

Following this initial success, the team consistently performed well in subsequent World Cups, securing third place in 2010, 2012, and 2014.

They played in the championship final for the first time at the 2018 Amputee Football World Cup held in Mexico.