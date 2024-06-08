WORLD
3 MIN READ
More bodies found off Libya as NGOs save over 160 migrants
Another migrant body has been found off the Libyan coast, a day after MSF rescued over 160 people and recovered 11 bodies.
More bodies found off Libya as NGOs save over 160 migrants
Handout image shows MSF teams retriving dead bodies of migrants in body bags from the Mediterranean sea. / Photo: Reuters
June 8, 2024

Another body has been spotted off the coast of Libya, a day after a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) rescue ship recovered the bodies of 11 migrants in the same area of the Mediterranean Sea and said it had saved more than 160 people from boats.

Non-profit organisation Sea Watch said on social media platform X that its plane had spotted the corpse on Saturday.

"Yesterday our aircraft crew sighted 11 bodies, and so far one more has been discovered on today's flight. The flight and the search continue," the Germany-based non-profit group said.

The United Nations has registered more than 20,000 deaths and disappearances in the central Mediterranean since 2014, making it the most dangerous migrant crossing in the world.

MSF said its Geo Barents search and rescue vessel picked up 146 migrants in two operations and then found a further 20 in a separate boat. They also retrieved the bodies of 11 people who were seen by the Sea Watch plane.

"We do not know the precise cause of this tragedy, but we know that people continue to die in a desperate attempt to reach safety. This slaughter must end," MSF said on X.

RelatedDozens drown in migrant vessel off Libya while trying to reach Europe: UN
Recommended

Restrictions

The 11 bodies should be transferred onto a ship of the Italian coast guard and then disembarked temporarily at the island of Lampedusa, Italian media reported on Saturday.

Italy has urged Tunisia and Libya to do more to stop would-be migrants from putting to sea. It has also clamped down on the operations of rescue ships, saying they encourage people to head to Europe - something the charities deny.

Underscoring the restrictions, Italy on Friday told Geo Barents to take its latest group of migrants to the northern port of Genova, more than 650 nautical miles away and far from the more convenient ports in nearby Sicily.

"This will significantly delay assistance for the ... survivors who endured a lot already," MSF said.

RelatedReturning irregular migrants to 'unsafe' country is crime: Italy court
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide will come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus