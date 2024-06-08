TÜRKİYE
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and injuries caused by the terrorist attack in El Dheer," Turkish Foreign Ministry says.
"Türkiye will continue to stand by Somalia in its fight against terrorism," it said. / Others
June 8, 2024

Türkiye has condemned a terrorist attack in Somalia.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and injuries caused by the terrorist attack in El Dheer," Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The ministry wished Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives, extended condolences to their families and to the Somalia government, and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

"Türkiye will continue to stand by Somalia in its fight against terrorism," it said.

At least 25 people were killed during terrorist attacks on four army bases in the El Dheer district, central Somalia, officials said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
