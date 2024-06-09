Oil giant Saudi Aramco said that international investors had snatched up the bulk of shares sold in its latest offering, which was set to raise $11.2 billion.

The secondary offering was expected to offer a short-term boost to Saudi Arabia's finances as the Gulf kingdom builds large-scale projects including resorts and stadiums, part of a reform drive to prepare for an eventual post-oil future.

"The majority of the shares constituting the institutional tranche of the Offering was allocated to investors located outside of the Kingdom," the company said in a statement on Sunday before the Saudi bourse reopened.

Sources close to the situation told AFP that around 58 percent of shares were allocated to international investors, up from around 23 percent for the company's initial public offering in 2019, which was the biggest flotation in history.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the private information, said around 70 percent of orders outside the local market came from the European Union and the United States, while others came from Japan, Hong Kong and Australia.

Aramco, the mostly state-owned jewel of the Saudi economy, announced on May 30 that it would sell 1.545 billion shares, or approximately 0.64 percent of its issued shares, on the Saudi stock exchange.

It was widely seen as a test of foreign investor interest more than halfway through the kingdom's campaign known as Vision 2030, whose ambitions are reflected in so-called giga-projects such as NEOM, a planned futuristic megacity in the desert.

On Friday Aramco said it would price its secondary offering at 27.25 Saudi riyals ($7.27) per share, at the low end of the range of 26.70 to 29 Saudi riyals announced on May 30.

Aramco ended trading on Thursday at 28.30 Saudi riyals per share, giving it a market capitalisation of around $1.83 trillion.

On Sunday, shares opened at 27.95 Saudi riyals and had climbed to 28.15 Saudi riyals by 0800 GMT.

Related Shell, Saudi Aramco in price talks over Pavilion Energy asset acquisition

Demand 'stronger'