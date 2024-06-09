WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel upholds extended ban on Al Jazeera broadcasts
The decision by Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi to extend the ban on Al Jazeera has been met with widespread criticism, as international organisations condemn it as an attack on media freedom.
Israel upholds extended ban on Al Jazeera broadcasts
Al Jazeera condemned the Israeli ban as a “blatant attack on press freedom"./ Photo: AFP
June 9, 2024

Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi has announced an extension to the closure of the Qatari Al Jazeera television.

“We will not allow the Al Jazeera terrorist channel to broadcast in Israel and endanger our soldiers,” Karhi said in a statement.

The Israeli minister claimed that the ban was “unanimously adopted by the government, based on updated opinions from all security sources, which state unequivocally that the channel's broadcasts are a real threat to the security of the state".

“The closure orders will be extended in the future as well,” Kahri said.

The minister did not specify for how long the ban was extended. Israel Hayom newspaper, however, reported that the closure was extended for 45 days.

RelatedIsrael's Knesset passes bill paving way for ban on Al Jazeera

Court authorised broader restriction

On Wednesday, the Tel Aviv District Court upheld a 35-day ban on Al Jazeera television, instead of the 45 days requested by Karhi.

On May 5, the Israeli government decided to ban Al Jazeera, close its offices in Israel and restrict access to its website under a law passed by the Knesset (parliament).

The law allows the communications minister to shut down foreign networks operating in Israel and confiscate their equipment if the country’s defence minister identifies that their broadcasts pose “an actual harm to the state’s security".

Recommended

The Doha-based broadcaster condemned the Israeli ban as a “blatant attack on press freedom".

The Israeli ban has been widely criticised by international and regional organisations as an assault on media freedom.

RelatedAl Jazeera condemns Israel's 'criminal' decision to shut down offices

Israel's Gaza war

Israeli officials have frequently criticised Al Jazeera, particularly for its extensive coverage of the Israeli offensive on Gaza.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since an October 7 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

More than 37,000 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and nearly 84,500 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide will come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat