Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi has announced an extension to the closure of the Qatari Al Jazeera television.

“We will not allow the Al Jazeera terrorist channel to broadcast in Israel and endanger our soldiers,” Karhi said in a statement.

The Israeli minister claimed that the ban was “unanimously adopted by the government, based on updated opinions from all security sources, which state unequivocally that the channel's broadcasts are a real threat to the security of the state".

“The closure orders will be extended in the future as well,” Kahri said.

The minister did not specify for how long the ban was extended. Israel Hayom newspaper, however, reported that the closure was extended for 45 days.

Court authorised broader restriction

On Wednesday, the Tel Aviv District Court upheld a 35-day ban on Al Jazeera television, instead of the 45 days requested by Karhi.

On May 5, the Israeli government decided to ban Al Jazeera, close its offices in Israel and restrict access to its website under a law passed by the Knesset (parliament).

The law allows the communications minister to shut down foreign networks operating in Israel and confiscate their equipment if the country’s defence minister identifies that their broadcasts pose “an actual harm to the state’s security".