The Israeli army is one of the world's largest arms exporters that receives substantial support from Western nations, both financially and politically.

The United States alone gives at least $4 billion annually in military aid to Tel Aviv.

Germany's military exports including armoured vehicles and communication tools amounted to $323 million in 2023. France sold $226 million worth of military equipment over the past decade, while Canada authorised $21 million in new military exports to Israel following the October 2023 Hamas attacks.

However, Israel’s disproportionate use of power against Palestinian civilians and failure to achieve the goal of rescuing all Israeli hostages have raised questions about the effectiveness and reliability of this heavily supported military force that is now planning to open a new front on its northern border with Lebanon.

It has been more than eight months since Israel launched the brutal war on Gaza yet it still hasn’t been able to attain even its most talked-about and publicised objective: the eradication of Hamas.

The Palestinian resistance group, alongside other groups, is still operating in the enclave. It regularly carries out lethal ambushes against the Israeli forces and shares the videos from these incursions on social media.

Since 2006, following the Second Israel-Lebanon War, the Israeli army has faced scrutiny from both its supporters and critics, both domestically and internationally.

Not only has it been accused of committing massacres and garnered lasting disrepute as an army of “child murderers" in the eyes of the global community.

It has also been deemed incompetent by those few, who still regard it as a so-called “legitimate actor”.

Further compounding these issues, a series of internal and external assessments have painted a deeply grim picture of the Israeli forces.

For instance, a 2012 report by the RAND Corporation highlighted significant operational and strategic deficiencies, raising questions about the preparedness and effectiveness of Israel's military. These concerns were echoed in a secret dossier revealed in 2018, which warned that the Israeli forces were unprepared for potential large-scale conflicts. The findings pointed to systemic issues, including inadequate training and logistical support.

With the shock that they came across after October 7 and Hamas’ operational capabilities, the “superiority illusion” was suddenly torn apart and forced the Israelis to act with brutality not seen before, in an effort to cover the loss of prestige in the eyes of Israelis and governments who support them.

Today, these troubles have shown that it is time to change the perception of the Israeli army in the region and the rest of the world.

The myth of the Israeli military’s invincibility has been shattered, revealing deep vulnerabilities that have long been masked by aggressive rhetoric and propaganda. A fundamental reassessment is needed to address the systemic flaws within the Israeli military's credibility.

Logistical deficiencies

The war in Gaza revealed the deficiencies in the Israeli army in terms of logistics, strategy and the security concept in general.

When the war started on October 7, Israel constructed a discourse of “existential threat” which is also related to the shock that emerged after its borders were easily crossed by the Palestinian fighters for the first time since 1948.

There was ample evidence that Tel Aviv has fallen victim to its own illusion of superiority. Even since the initial stages of the war, the logistical and equipment problems of the Israeli army have been widely debated in local media.

The debates proved that such problems have become chronic, even to the extent that the army decided to open a Whatsapp hotline to address “many complaints about the lack of equipment in the reserve units.”

In addition, donation campaigns have reportedly been carried out for the deliveries of basic equipment such as “portable chargers, underwear, hygiene products and toiletries”. Although the Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari denied such a dire situation, the Israeli media reported that the soldiers are sent to Gaza even without “water bottles”.