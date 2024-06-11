Recently, Beijing hosted a major China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, calling for an "effective international peace conference" on Palestine and the establishment of an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also pledged an additional $69 million in humanitarian assistance to Gaza last month, saying he is determined to work with Arab states to resolve regional hotspot issues.

In his keynote address at the forum, Xi said, "Since last October, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has escalated drastically, throwing the people into tremendous suffering. War should not continue indefinitely. Justice should not be absent forever."

China's support for a two-state solution is not a new development.

Since the 1970s, China has supported Palestine's struggle for statehood, with chairman Mao Zedong even characterising Israel as a base of imperialism.

More recently, since Israel's onslaught on Gaza began, China has sought concrete momentum towards a two-state solution. It fears that a wider war could engulf the region and considers it imperative to address the root causes of the conflict to drive enduring peace.

Beijing is also keen to expand its peace-building profile in the Middle East at a time when influence from the United States is waning.

For instance, China recently conducted talks between rival Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah on home soil, and issued a joint statement with Arab states calling for a comprehensive, enduring and early resolution of the Palestinian issue.

Economic cooperation with the Arab world is also picking up, in part by scaling up investments in oil, gas and renewable sectors.

Here’s what China has to gain by supporting a two-state solution.

Ambitions: Regional mediator

Beijing is keen on positioning itself as an effective mediator in the Middle East, and sees a two-state solution as critical to achieving that outcome. China scored a diplomatic victory through the landmark Iran-Saudi peace deal last year.But it is yet to achieve "all efforts towards enhancing regional and international peace and security," as pledged by senior Saudi, Chinese and Iranian officials in a joint trilateral statement last March.

Settling the Israel-Palestine issue could change that. Israel's military occupation of Palestine has long been seen as an intractable issue in the Middle East, and more Arab nations have grown critical of Washington for supporting bloodshed in Gaza.

China hopes to fill Washington's peacemaking void and position Palestinian interests at the centre of a two-state solution. This explains China's vocal support for Palestinians' "national rights" and the establishment of a sovereign state along 1967 borders.

Beijing's support for an enduring ceasefire and Palestine's UN membership aligns closely with the views of Arab states, including those that have normalised relations with Israel. If Arab states put their weight behind a China-backed international peace conference on Palestine, Beijing could further cement regional consensus on Palestinian statehood that is not contingent on US approval.

International reaction to China’s involvement with the Palestine issue has been mixed. On the one hand, Arab countries have been overwhelmingly supportive of China’s two-state solution stance, and even backed calls to end the Israeli occupation.

Russia has also supported China’s stance at the United Nations. But Washington and many Western powers have sought to avoid direct engagement with China on Gaza.