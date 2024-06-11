A boat carrying irregular refugees sank off the coast of Yemen, killing at least 49 people and leaving another 140 missing, the United Nations agency said.

The boat was carrying about 260 Somalis and Ethiopians from the northern coast of Somalia on the 320-kilometre journey across the Gulf of Aden when it sank off of Yemen’s southern coast, the International Organization for Migration said in a statement on Tuesday.

Seventy-one people have been rescued and the search is ongoing, the group said, noting that 31 women and six children are among the dead.

Yemen is a major route for asylum seekers from East Africa and the Horn of Africa trying to reach Gulf countries for work.

Despite a nearly decade-long civil war in Yemen, the number of arriving migrants has tripled in recent years, from about 27,000 in 2021 to more than 90,000 last year, the IOM said last month. About 380,000 irregular refugees are currently in Yemen, according to the agency.