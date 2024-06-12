The WHO has blamed four major industries — tobacco, ultra-processed foods [UPFs], fossil fuel and alcohol — for 2.7 million deaths a year in Europe, accusing them of obstructing public policies that could hurt their profits.

These "four industries kill at least 7,000 people in our region every day," Hans Kluge, the director of the World Health Organization Europe region, which counts 53 countries including Central Asia, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The consolidation of these industry sectors into a small number of multinationals "has enabled them to wield significant power over the political and legal contexts in which they operate, and to obstruct public interest regulations which could impact their profit margins," the WHO said as it released a report.

Industry tactics included exploiting vulnerable people through targeted marketing strategies, misleading consumers, and making false claims about the benefits of their products or their environmental credentials, it argued.

"These tactics threaten public health gains of the past century and prevent countries from reaching their health targets," it added.

Industry lobbying was hampering efforts to tackle non-communicable illnesses such as cardiovascular disease, cancer and diabetes, said the WHO.