TÜRKİYE
Turkish foreign minister receives Chinese ambassador in Ankara
Visit by Chinese Ambassador Liu Shaobin comes days after Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's 1st official trip to China as foreign minister.
In recent times, Türkiye has taken steps to strengthen its relations with all regions of China. / Others
June 12, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan received Chinese Ambassador Liu Shaobin, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry has said.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan received Liu Shaobin, Ambassador of People's Republic of China to Ankara," the ministry said on X on Wednesday.

The visit comes a week after Fidan's first official trip to China as foreign minister, a post he took in June 2023.

Besides Beijing, Fidan had also visited the capital of China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Urumqi, and the city of Kashgar.

In recent times, Türkiye has taken steps to strengthen its relations with all regions of China.

In this context, Ankara reinforced its diplomatic presence in Chinaby opening the Chengdu Consulate General last year, in addition to its embassy in Beijing and consulates in Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

