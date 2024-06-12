TÜRKİYE
Turkish corvette Kinaliada arrives in Tokyo to mark diplomatic milestone
Kinaliada crowns 100 years of ties between 2 nations, says Turkish Ambassador to Tokyo Korkut Gungen.
The TCG Kinaliada docked at Tokyo's International Cruise Terminal and was greeted by Japanese naval officers and Turkish Embassy staff. / Photo: AA
June 12, 2024

Türkiye's TCG Kinaliada corvette has arrived in Tokyo to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Turkish-Japanese relations and the 134th anniversary of the voyage of the Ertugrul frigate.

The TCG Kinaliada docked at Tokyo's International Cruise Terminal on Wednesday and was greeted by Japanese naval officers and Turkish Embassy staff.

Turkish Ambassador to Tokyo Korkut Gungen and Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force Vice Admiral Itou Hiroshi attended the event.

Gungen emphasised the strong ties between Türkiye and Japan, referring to the commemoration of the martyrs at the Ertugrul Monument in Kusimoto.

"This year we are celebrating 100 years of a relationship built on mutual trust and solidarity, and the visit of TCG Kinaliada crowned this celebration," said Gungen. Cooperation between the two navies reflects their commitment to global maritime security, he added.

Naval cooperation

Itou praised the Turkish Navy's commitment to a "free and open Indo-Pacific" and acknowledged the sacrifices made by the Kinaliada crew during their long and far-flung deployment.

TCG Kinaliada Comdr. Serkan Dogan described the visit as an "invaluable" opportunity to enhance naval cooperation through joint exercises and professional meetings.

Japanese citizens waved Turkish flags as naval officers exchanged plaques. Gungen posed for pictures with Japanese and Turkish officers in front of the corvette.

The TCG Kinaliada will be open to the public in Tokyo on June 14 and 15 before heading to Hiroshima.

The Kinaliada's voyage to Japan began April 9 and included visits to 24 ports in 20 countries.

