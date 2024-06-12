Türkiye's TCG Kinaliada corvette has arrived in Tokyo to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Turkish-Japanese relations and the 134th anniversary of the voyage of the Ertugrul frigate.

The TCG Kinaliada docked at Tokyo's International Cruise Terminal on Wednesday and was greeted by Japanese naval officers and Turkish Embassy staff.

Turkish Ambassador to Tokyo Korkut Gungen and Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force Vice Admiral Itou Hiroshi attended the event.

Gungen emphasised the strong ties between Türkiye and Japan, referring to the commemoration of the martyrs at the Ertugrul Monument in Kusimoto.

"This year we are celebrating 100 years of a relationship built on mutual trust and solidarity, and the visit of TCG Kinaliada crowned this celebration," said Gungen. Cooperation between the two navies reflects their commitment to global maritime security, he added.