Multiple people have been shot in a community in northern Illinois, authorities in the midwestern US state said.

Ambulances and two medical helicopters went to the Lost Lake community near Dixon on Wednesday, where there also was a massive police presence, according to a post on the Winnebago Boone & Ogle County Fire/Ems Incidents Facebook page.

A spokesperson at Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon said three people were taken to the hospital's emergency department, two of whom were treated and released. The spokesperson did not release the condition of the third person.

Earlier, officials called it a "mass casualty incident".

A person answering the phone at the Ogle County Sheriff's Department would not comment when reached by The Associated Press.

The department's website said a news conference would be held at 3:30 pm.

Aerial video by local media on Wednesday afternoon showed law enforcement and personal cars parked on the side of unpaved roads throughout the neighbourhood and officials occasionally gathering in small groups but little ongoing activity.

Yellow police tape blocked at least one driveway, and an Ogle County sheriff's mobile command centre was parked at the end of the drive.