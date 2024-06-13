Thursday, June 13, 2024

1812 GMT — Former Israeli war minister Benny Gantz has accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of obstructing a prisoner exchange deal with Palestinian factions in Gaza for "political reasons."

Gantz, who leads the National Unity Party, resigned Sunday from the emergency government, claiming that Netanyahu's actions were preventing a decisive victory in Israel's onslaught against Gaza.

"Netanyahu has made several decisions recently for personal and political reasons," Gantz added, without elaborating.

"I have tried for several months to influence decisions within the War Cabinet for Israel's benefit, but to no avail," he said.

More updates 👇

1848 GMT — Israel has to conduct operations 'consistent' with int'l law: US

Israel must conduct its military operations "consistent with international humanitarian law," the State Department has said in response to reporters' questions about an ongoing raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

"Israel, of course, has the right to carry out legitimate counterterrorism activities, but they need to do so in a way that is consistent with international humanitarian law," spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

"They need to do so in a way that minimizes any harm to civilians, and that's what we expect of them whenever they carry out these types of operations."

1805 GMT — Two killed, nine injured in US-UK air strikes on Yemen’s Raymah: Houthis

Two persons were killed and nine others injured in the US-UK air strikes on Yemen’s Raymah district, the Houthi group in Yemen has announced.

The US-UK aggression targeted a government complex in al-Gabin city in Raymah district, killing two people and injuring nine others, said the group leader, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, in a speech broadcast by the Houthi-affiliated al-Masirah channel.

He added: "The US and UK carried out 22 air strikes this week in the provinces of Sanaa, al-Hudaydah, and Raymah."

1736 GMT — US has not seen major Israeli operation in Gaza'sRafah, State Dept claims

The United States has not yet seen Israel launch a major military operation in the Gaza city of Rafah, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has claimed.

Israel's military operations in Rafah are not of the "size, scope or scale" of operations conducted elsewhere in Gaza, Miller said in a briefing for reporters. "It's been a more limited operation."

1725 GMT — Israel freezing work permits for 80,000 Palestinian workers

Israeli authorities began freezing work permits for around 80,000 Palestinians from the occupied West Bank, an Israeli media outlet has reported.

"The Israeli Civil Administration, which is a unit in the Ministry of Defence, has begun freezing nearly 80,000 work permits for Palestinian workers from the West Bank," the Israeli public broadcaster said.

1714 GMT — Biden at G7: Hamas has to move on Gaza ceasefire

US President Joe Biden has said he discussed a Gaza ceasefire during the Group of Seven summit and that he has not lost hope but the Palestinian Hamas group has to step up.

Asked if he was confident, Biden said, "No. Hamas has to move."

1711 GMT — Germany calls on Israel, Hamas to implement UN-backed ceasefire proposal

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on Israel and Hamas to implement the UN-backed Gaza ceasefire plan.

Speaking to reporters during the G7 summit in Italy, Scholz said the leaders have discussed today's international issues and the ongoing war in the Middle East.

"As you know, the US president presented a plan a few weeks ago which describes in detail how the hostages can be released, how peace can gradually emerge, how a ceasefire can be established," he said.

"We have jointly supported this plan, and we also welcome that the UN Security Council has done the same. Now it is important that all parties implement it. We are calling on Hamas in particular to give the necessary consent, so that this can work," he added.

1654 GMT — Indonesia to evacuate 1,000 injured Palestinians

Indonesia has announced that it will evacuate 1,000 victims of the ongoing Israeli military offensive in Gaza for medical treatment in the Southeast Asian country.

The announcement was made by Indonesia’s president-elect Prabowo Subianto at a news conference at the State Palace in Jakarta, local English daily Jakarta Post reported.

"We are taking steps to channel assistance to Palestine. Indonesia has announced … readiness to evacuate 1,000 patients for medical treatment in Indonesia. They will be returned to Gaza after recovering and once the situation there is back to normal," Prabowo was quoted as saying.

"We are also ready to accommodate 1,000 (Palestinian) children suffering from war trauma to study here and return them at the appropriate time," he added.

1648 GMT — Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in occupied West Bank raid

Israeli forces have raided a town in the occupied West Bank, killing three Palestinians and detaining several others.

The occupied West Bank has seen a surge in violence since the outbreak of Israel's brutal war on Gaza.

During the raid in Qabatiya, three Palestinians were killed and witnesses saw the body of one of them being lifted out by an armoured bulldozer.

1411 GMT — Spain, Türkiye share 'urgent, imperative' need to achieve ceasefire: PM

The Spanish prime minister has said that his country and Türkiye share the "urgent and imperative" need to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.

"Regarding Gaza, both countries share the urgent, imperative need to achieve a ceasefire, the entry of humanitarian aid in proportion to the needs of the people of Gaza, and also the release of the hostages," Pedro Sanchez told a joint press conference in Madrid with Turkish President Erdogan.

1400 GMT — Israeli soldiers turn mosque in Gaza’s Rafah into 'cooking place'

Israeli soldiers have turned a mosque in Rafah in southern Gaza into a cooking place, a video showed.

The clip, circulated by an Israeli soldier on social media, showed the Muslim worship place being used by soldiers to serve meals.

It features large tables inside the mosque on which Israeli soldiers placed various types of food items.

A sticker affixed to a cardboard food box used by soldiers is also shown with a production date of May 22, which is likely the time when the video was shot.

1343 GMT — Israel vows to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks

Israel has vowed to respond forcefully to all Hezbollah attacks after the Iran-backed Lebanese group fired a barrage of rockets across the border for the second successive day.

"Israel will respond with force to all aggressions by Hezbollah," government spokesman David Mencer said during a press briefing, adding that "whether through diplomatic efforts or otherwise, Israel will restore security on our northern border."

1337 GMT — Erdogan calls on US, UNSC to pressure Israel on Gaza truce

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on members of the United Nations Security Council, particularly the United States, to pressure Israel into a ceasefire in Gaza after the Council backed a US proposal earlier this week.

Speaking in Madrid alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Erdogan said Ankara welcomed any ceasefire proposals that would end the Gaza war, adding Washington's stance on Israel's attacks there were "truly upsetting" Türkiye.

1319 GMT — Hezbollah launches largest drone attack on Israel since Oct. 7

A security source has said that Hezbollah fired at least 30 attack drones at once, making it the group's largest drone attack to date in the eight-month-old war.

Lebanon's Hezbollah, on the other hand, said it had launched rockets and weaponised drones at nine Israeli military sites in a coordinated attack, ramping up hostilities on Lebanon's southern border for the second consecutive day.

The attacks were made in retaliation for an Israeli strike on Tuesday that killed a senior Hezbollah field commander.

The group said in a statement it had fired volleys of Katyusha and Falaq rockets at six Israeli military locations. Its Al-Manar television reported more than 100 rockets fired at once.

Hezbollah's statement said it had also launched attack drones at the headquarters of Israel's northern command, an intelligence headquarters and a military barracks.

1130 GMT — US very concerned about escalation on Israel-Lebanon border

The United States is very concerned about an escalation on the Israel-Lebanon border leading to a full-out war, a senior US official has said, adding specific security arrangements are needed for the area and a ceasefire in Gaza is not enough.