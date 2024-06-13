Support for armed resistance as the best means to end Israeli occupation and achieve independence has surged among Palestinians while backing for the resistance group Hamas also increased slightly in the last three months, according to an opinion poll.

The poll by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PSR) showed support for armed struggle climbed by 8 percentage points to 54 percent of those surveyed in the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza.

Support for Hamas rose by 6 percentage points to 40 percent.

Fatah, led by President Mahmoud Abbas, had 20 percent backing.

Israel's genocidal war

The polling was carried out some eight months since the start of Israel's war on Gaza following Hamas' October 7 blitz on Israeli military and settlements that were once Arab hamlets and farms.

Hamas says its raid that surprised its arch-enemy was orchestrated in response to Israeli attacks on Al Aqsa Mosque, illegal settler violence in occupied West Bank and to put Palestine question "back on the table."

In an assault of startling breadth, Hamas fighters rolled into as many as 22 locations outside Gaza, including towns and other communities as far as 24 kilometres from the Gaza fence.

At some places they are said to have gunned down many soldiers as Israel's military scrambled to muster response.

The hours-long attack and Israeli military's haphazard response including controversial Hannibal Directive resulted in the killing of more than 1,130 people, Israeli officials and local media say.

Palestinian fighters took more than 250 hostages and presently 116 remain in Gaza, including 41 who the Israeli army says are dead, some of them killed in indiscriminate Israeli strikes.

Israel has since then killed more than 37,000 Palestinians — majority of them babies, women and children — and wounded more than 85,000, with 10,000+ feared dead under debris of bombed homes and 9,500+ Palestinians abducted by Israel.

In the occupied West BanK, more than 530 Palestinians have been killed and thousands wounded since October 7 by Israeli forces and illegal Zionist settlers, along with daily arrest by the Israeli occupation army.