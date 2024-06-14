Sri Lanka's planned foreign debt restructure after an unprecedented economic crisis has been delayed by "procedural issues" in negotiations with bilateral creditors including China, the International Monetary Fund said.

The Washington-based lender of last resort this week gave Sri Lanka the latest tranche of a rescue package designed to help repair the island nation's ruined finances after a 2022 government default.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe had originally promised the restructure would be finalised before the latest $336 million disbursal, but discussions with creditors have yet to yield a deal.

"There is agreement on the substance of the financial and legal terms," IMF Sri Lanka mission chief Peter Breuer told reporters in Colombo on Friday.

"It is procedural issues that need to be resolved, and we anticipate that this will happen very soon."

Related IMF approves second review of Sri Lanka bailout program

Worst-ever economic crisis

Sri Lanka defaulted on its $46 billion external debt in April 2022 after the country ran out of foreign exchange to finance even essential imports such as food, fuel and medicine.

Months of protests forced then president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down after being accused of mismanaging the island nation into its worst-ever economic crisis.

His successor Wickremesinghe has since hiked taxes and drastically cut consumer subsidies in an effort to repair the government's balance sheet.