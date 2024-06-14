The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) has dismissed as "unrealistic" the claims made against it in Israeli advertisements appearing on Google.

UNRWA spokesman Jonathan Fowler confirmed on Thursday that allegations of Hamas's infiltration of the UN agency are unfounded.

The Israeli government's claims appear as "sponsored links" at the top of Google search results for UNRWA, according to Anadolu.

These links on the Tel Aviv administration's website include unsubstantiated allegations, such as UNRWA employees' involvement in the Oct. 7, 2023 operation and assertions that the UN agency has been infiltrated by Hamas and other groups.

Fowler stated that they conducted repeated investigations and took corrective action when allegations of neutrality violations arose, both during and before the war in Gaza.

He pointed out that there is no evidence of the involvement of any of the agency's employees in the Oct. 7 operation on settlements adjacent to Gaza.

He added that investigations are ongoing into the allegations against about a dozen employees, emphasising that these remain allegations regardless of how they are portrayed.

In another investigation conducted by the United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services on April 26, one of the 19 UNRWA employees accused by Israel of involvement in the Oct. 7 operation was cleared of charges.