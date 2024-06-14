President Emmanuel Macron has called for a surprise snap parliamentary election in France, after his party Renaissance was roundly beaten by Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (NR) party in recent European Parliamentary elections.

With his decision to dissolve the National Assembly, Macron risks losing his majority in the chamber and allowing, for the first time in the history of the Fifth Republic, the far-right to formulate a government after the elections.

This is worrying for many reasons, not least because France has been against Russian influence in Europe. The Far Right, however, have been sympathetic to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The rise of the National Rally has been sending worry through financial markets and could push French debt deeper into the danger zone. Also the victory of parties once on the fringes means that France could exit the EU.

Voters will head to the polls starting at the end of this month. The most likely outcome after two rounds of voting on June 30 and July 7th is a hung parliament, in which no party holds an absolute majority. At best, this could bring forth a German-style coalition.

At worst, it could produce more parliamentary deadlock, and potentially, in time, more elections.

Most people in France don't know why Emmanuel Macron has taken this gamble. The fact is, the French President hates losing and doesn't like being boxed into a corner.

Macron's logic

After the 2022 elections, Macron's camp and his coalition partners held a relative majority. This allowed the government to pass laws without a vote, using Article 49-3 of the constitution, or to seek broad political support in the chamber.

But as the far-right grew more popular and anti-government sentiment rose, the president's team is anticipating the disruption of parliamentary work.

So Macron chose to dissolve the National Assembly early because he was expecting a motion of no confidence to be adopted in parliament in the coming months over the next budget. His rationale is he might as well call for new elections now out of his own initiative as opposed to having to play defence in a few months time.

Macron also thinks elections in France will turn out very differently than the European elections. Yes, there is a lot of anger in France about the economy, the cost of living crisis, rising electricity bills and violence on the streets.

But it is one thing to be very angry and another to express it by supporting the Far Right and handing over power to Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella. In Macron's opinion, the French are not ready to go that far yet.

The problem is, government parties have been betting on this for the past 20 years in France. Each time they have won the bet, but the margin in which they have won is getting narrower and narrower, and maybe it is going to disappear in the next few weeks.

By the numbers

According to a recent Harris Interactive poll, RN holds a significant lead with 34 percent of the vote, compared to the second-place coalition of left-wing parties NUPES, which has 22 percent.