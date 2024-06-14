Pilgrims in the Saudi city of Mecca have converged on a vast tent camp, officially starting the annual Hajj pilgrimage, after circumambulating the holy Kaaba in the Grand Mosque — theholiest site in Islam.

More than 1.5 million pilgrims from around the world have already amassed in and around Mecca for the Hajj, and the number was still growing as more pilgrims from inside Saudi Arabia joined on Friday. Authorities expected the number to exceed 2 million this year.

This year's Hajj comes against the backdrop of Israel's genocidal war in Gaza, which pushed the Middle East to the brink of a wider conflict.

Palestinians in Gaza were not able to travel to Mecca this year because of the closure of the Rafah crossing in May, when Israel expanded its ground invasion to the coastal strip's southern city of Rafah, on the border with Egypt.

"We pray for the Muslims, for our country and people, for all the Muslim world, especially for the Palestinian people," Mohammed Rafeeq, an Indian pilgrim, said as he headed to the tent camp in Mina.

Moving spiritual experience

Officials aid 4,200 pilgrims from the occupied West Bank went to the Hajj. Saudi authorities said 1,000 more from the families of Palestinians killed or wounded in Gaza also arrived, at the invitation of Saudi King Salman. The invitees were already outside Gaza — mostly in Egypt — before the closure of the Rafah border crossing.

"We are deprived of (performing) the Hajj because the crossing is closed, and because of the raging wars and destruction," said Amna Abu Mutlaq, a 75-year-old Palestinian woman in Gaza's southern city of Khan Younis who had planned to make the pilgrimage this year but was unable to.

The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, and all Muslims are required to make it at least once in their lives if they are physically and financially able to do so. It is a moving spiritual experience for pilgrims.

Official start of Hajj

Uniting the world's more than 2 billion Muslims, it's also a chance to pray for peace in many conflict-stricken Arab and Muslim countries, including Yemen and Sudan, where more than a year of war has created the world's largest displacement crisis.

For many Muslims, the Hajj is an important part of their lives. Some spend years saving up and waiting for a permit to make the Hajj in their 50s and 60s, after raising their children.

The rituals during the Hajj largely commemorate the Quranic accounts of Prophet Ibrahim, his son Prophet Ismail, and Ismail's mother Hajar — or Abraham and Ismael as they are named in the Bible.