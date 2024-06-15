TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Potential spread of war beyond Ukraine is major risk: Turkish FM
"It is increasingly becoming a war more than between Russia and Ukraine," says Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
Potential spread of war beyond Ukraine is major risk: Turkish FM
"Therefore, the timing of this peace conference couldn't be better," Fidan added. / Photo: AA
June 15, 2024

The Turkish foreign minister has hailed the timing of the Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland, adding it would be "more result-oriented" with the participation of all parties.

Hakan Fidan, in his address to the two-day summit on Saturday, said: "For more than two years now, the devastating war has been unfolding in the middle of Europe as a result of the occupation of Ukraine."

According to some estimates, the number of casualties is more than 500,000, he said and warned: "With each passing day, this tragedy could even get worse."

"Therefore, the timing of this peace conference couldn't be better," Fidan added.

He warned about the escalation of "two major risks" as the war goes on: possible spillage of war beyond Ukraine, deepening polarisation at global levels, and inherent risk of enrolling to weapons of mass destruction.

"It is increasingly becoming a war more than between Russia and Ukraine," he said.

"We have the Ukrainian peace plan in front of us, and Russia has recently shared some terms. Regardless of the content and the conditions put forward, these are important steps and glimpse of hope to start with," he said.

"I must also note that this summit could have been more result-oriented if the other party to the conflict, Russia, had been present in the room," he added.

Recommended

'Türkiye ready to facilitate the process'

From the beginning of the war, Türkiye has been actively engaging in diplomatic efforts, Fidan said, recalling the Istanbul talks in March 2022 and the Black Sea grain deal.

He mentioned those developments as signs that "diplomacy and negotiations can really bring progress."

"Türkiye, as always, is ready to facilitate the process," he said. "We will not shy away from putting further efforts."

Noting that Ankara supports Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence, he added: "Our vision for peace is realistic, inclusive and practical. We are committed to crafting a way forward to that end."

"A fair peace will have no losers," he said, citing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs