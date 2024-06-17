The Israeli army has detained 640 Palestinian children from the occupied West Bank since Oct. 7 of last year, with many subjected to torture, medical negligence, and retaliatory measures, a rights group has said.

The Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) said in a statement on Monday that the figure includes those who have been released from Israeli jails.

It said there are currently 250 children languishing in Israeli jails alongside adult Palestinian detainees, in violation of Israeli law, as children should have been in juvenile detention centres.

It added that on Sunday, Israeli forces detained a 7-year-old child Bahaa Kathem Haj-Mohammad from al-Mughayyir town, near Ramallah city, and beat him before his release.

An unspecified number of children from Gaza are being held at Megiddo Prison in northern Israel, the statement added.