Tuesday, June 18, 2024

1856 GMT — Israel's defence forces have said it had approved operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon as Israel and Hezbollah stepped up rhetoric that could escalate into a war.

"As part of the situational assessment, operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon were approved and validated, and decisions were taken on the continuation of increasing the readiness of troops in the field," the Israeli army said.

More updates 👇

1918 GMT — No one wants to see regional war in Middle East: Pentagon

The United States does not want to see a wider regional war in the Middle East, the Pentagon has said, as Israel's defence forces approved operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon.

"I'm not going to get into hypotheticals and speculate on what might happen other than to say no one wants to see a wider regional war," Major General Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson, told reporters when asked about Israel's move to approve operational plans.

1904 GMT — Gaza pier to be operational 'again this week': Pentagon

The humanitarian pier off the coast of Gaza will be operational "again this week," the Pentagon has said.

"In terms of the JLOTS, we expect it will go operational again this week, and I don't have a specific date to give you right now," spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said last week it will "temporarily" remove the pier from its anchored position in Gaza and tow it to Ashdod, Israel, because of expected high seas.

1751 GMT — Palestinian doctor being investigated by Israel's Shin Bet dies in custody

A prominent Palestinian doctor from Gaza has died in custody while being investigated by the country’s domestic security service, the Shin Bet, Israeli media has reported.

Dr. Iyad Rantisi, 53, the head of a women's hospital in northern Gaza's Beit Lahia, was detained by the Israeli army last November. He died six days after his detention.

Rantisi died at the Shikma prison, a Shin Bet interrogation facility in southern Israel's Ashkelon, according to the Israeli daily Haaretz.

Shin Bet said they arrested the Palestinian doctor over suspicion of involvement in hiding hostages.

1850 GMT — US rejects Netanyahu's weapons-holding claims

The White House has rejected the Israeli premier's remarks about the US withholding weapons from Israel, except 2,000-pound bombs.

"We genuinely do not know what he's talking about. We just don't," spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

"There was one particular shipment of munitions that was paused, and you've heard us talk about that many times. We continue to have these constructive conversations with Israelis for the release of that particular shipment that I just mentioned.

1836 GMT — Netanyahu says ‘there will be no civil war’ in Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that “there will be no civil war” in Israel amid protests demanding his resignation.

“Division is weakness. Unity is strength,'' Netanyahu said at a news conference after a memorial service for soldiers killed in Gaza.

''We are fighting on several fronts: In the south, until Hamas is eliminated and all of our hostages are returned. In the north, until we restore all of our residents securely to their homes,” he said.

1650 GMT –– US mediation in Gaza 'deceptive,' says Palestinian politician

The US participation in Gaza ceasefire mediation is a great deception since Washington itself is complicit in Israeli attacks there, a senior Palestinian People's Party official has said.

Party Secretary-General Bassam al Salhi told Anadolu that the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Palestinian groups are fighting to stop Israel's genocidal war in Gaza.

"The essence of the draft should be a ceasefire and Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. All efforts to stop the war are important, but Washington is not an honest mediator. It is a party to this war."

“The US is complicit in the attacks on the Gaza Strip and its role as a mediator is a great deception,” he said.

1648 GMT ––US still 'reviews' bomb shipment to Israel over Gaza concerns

The US is continuing to review a shipment of bombs to Israel because of concerns about its possible use in heavily populated areas in Gaza, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"We, as you know, are continuing to review one shipment that President Biden has talked about with regard to 2,000-pound (907-kilogram) bombs because of our concerns about their use in a densely populated area like Rafah that remains other under review," Blinken said a news conference in Washington with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

"Everything else is moving as it normally would ... and again, with the perspective of making sure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself against this multiplicity of challenges," he added.

1629 GMT –– Israel minister threatens Hezbollah with destruction in ‘total war’

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement would be destroyed in the event of a “total war”, as tensions flare on its shared border with Lebanon after exchanges of fire between the group and Israeli forces in recent weeks.

“We are very close to the moment when we will decide to change the rules of the game against Hezbollah and Lebanon. In a total war, Hezbollah will be destroyed and Lebanon will be hit hard,” Katz said, according to a statement from his office.

1608 GMT –– Italy worried about escalation of clashes between Israel, Lebanon

Italy’s foreign minister has said that he is worried about the intensification of clashes between Israel and Hezbollah across the southern border with Lebanon, adding that Italy supports US mediation efforts aimed at stabilising the situation.

“In recent months we have witnessed an intensification of clashes between the Israeli army and Hezbollah,” Antonio Tajani told the Italian Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee. “These dynamics confirm the tight connection between the military operations in Gaza and in southern Lebanon.”

“It isn’t fortuitous that the latest resurgence of the fight in Lebanon coincides with the stalling of talks for a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel and with the beginning of the offensive in Rafah,” he added, referring to the southern Gaza city that served a refuge for over a million people but was targeted by Israel, drawing international condemnation.

1603 GMT –– Israel received US assurances to lift limits on arms transfers: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed to have received assurances from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about lifting restrictions on arms transfers to Israel.

Blinken visited Israel last week as part of a regional tour that included Egypt, Jordan and Qatar to advance efforts to reach a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel.

“When Secretary Blinken was recently here in Israel, we had a candid conversation. I said I deeply appreciated the support the US has given Israel from the beginning of the war,” Netanyahu said in a video message. “But I also said something else. I said it's inconceivable that in the past few months, the administration has been withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel.”

The premier claimed Israel is “fighting for its life, fighting against Iran and our other common enemies.”

"Secretary Blinken assured me that the administration is working day and night to remove these bottlenecks. I certainly hope that's the case. It should be the case,” he said.

1557 GMT –– Gaza rescuers report deadly strikes although clashes slow on Eid

Israeli strikes killed at least 13 people in central Gaza, the civil defence agency in the Hamas-run territory said, although fighting has largely subsided as Muslims mark Eid al Adha.

An Israeli announcement at the weekend of a daily "pause" of military activity to facilitate aid flows coincided with the Muslim holiday and has brought relative calm to parts of besieged Gaza after more than eight months of war.

Witnesses reported gunfire and artillery shelling near Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, where the civil defence agency said at least 13 people died in two separate strikes on a family home and on a commercial building.

Al Awda Hospital in central Gaza said it received the bodies of "six martyrs and 15 wounded as a result of Israeli air strikes on various areas in the central and southern Gaza Strip".

1550 GMT –– Two Democrats in Congress clear the way for $15B sale of fighter jets to Israel

Two top Democrats in Congress have cleared the way for a $15 billion US sale of F-15s to Israel to move forward, after a delay while one sought answers from the Biden administration on Israel’s current use of US weapons in the war in Gaza.

New York Rep. Gregory Meeks, the ranking Democratic member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin, the chair of the Senate version of the committee, confirmed on Tuesday they had agreed to the deal, for F-15s and related gear that would be delivered by 2029.

Meeks’ and Cardin’s Republican counterparts on the two committees earlier gave their approval. The sale now moves to a stage in which the administration formally notifies Congress of the planned sale.

1550 GMT –– UNRWA unable to deliver aid on Israeli-designated safe route for aid: UN

A UN official said the agency responsible for most of the aid distribution in Gaza was still unable to use a route the Israeli military said it would secure to help humanitarian goods flow into the besieged territory.

The official said the agency, known as UNRWA, tried to send a convoy of aid trucks down the route Tuesday after cancelling its convoy Monday because of persistent law and order concerns. However, Palestinians took goods from most of the trucks along the way and Tuesday's convoy had to stand down, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorised to discuss with the media the movement of aid along the newly declared route.

The UN official also disputed an Israeli claim that aid groups no longer needed to coordinate their use of the route, saying that coordination was still necessary because the area remains an active combat zone.

1512 GMT — Israeli police disperse protesters demanding hostage swap with Hamas

Israeli police have dispersed protesters in West Jerusalem demanding a hostage swap deal with Hamas.

Protesters blocked a road at the Givat Mordechai Interchange by placing ladders in the middle of the road and displayed signs calling for the release of Israelis held captive by Hamas, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

"Elections now" chanted the protesters in the latest pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down.

1505 GMT — Hezbollah reconnaissance drone films vital military locations in northern Israel

The Lebanese group Hezbollah published a video of what it said was footage gathered by one of its reconnaissance drones of vital military locations in northern Israel.

The 9-minute video seen by Anadolu news agency shows several Israeli locations as military contractor Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, air defence sites, Iron Dome batteries and David’s Sling military system.

It also shows the city of Haifa’s sea and air ports, naval base, submarine pier and the Israeli army's Sa'ar 4.5 and 5-class missile boats.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the Hezbollah video.

1350 GMT — Israeli army says it is pushing forward in Rafah, central Gaza

The Israeli army has continued its incursions into Rafah city in southern Gaza and in the territory's central areas amid clashes and fighting with Palestinian resistance groups.

In a military statement, the Israeli army said its Givati Brigade, part of its 162nd Division, engaged in clashes with Palestinian gunmen in Rafah, claiming to have killed several of them, without providing an exact number.

According to an Anadolu news agency reporter in the city, which straddles Gaza's southern border with Egypt, the Israeli army has been heavily shelling the Tel al Sultan neighbourhood in western Rafah since the early morning.

In central Gaza, Israeli troops in the 99th Division also continued their attacks while jets and artillery pounded the area.

1345 GMT — Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli tank after 48-hour undeclared pause

Hezbollah has said it targeted an Israeli army's tank in an aerial attack in what looks like a resumption of fighting with Israel after 48 hours of an undeclared pause.

The Lebanese group said fighters attacked a Merkava tank inside the army's Hadab Yarin site with a combat drone and achieved a direct hit.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported earlier that a rocket was fired toward the Metula settlement in northern Israel that set off sirens in the area and caused a fire in an agricultural section of the settlement.