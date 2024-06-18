NATO is concerned about the support Russia could provide for North Korea's missile and nuclear programmes, the alliance's head said as Russian President Vladimir Putin headed to the reclusive nuclear-armed country for the first time in 24 years.

Putin vowed on Tuesday to deepen trade and security ties with North Korea and to support it against the United States.

His state visit comes amid US accusations that North Korea has supplied "dozens of ballistic missiles and over 11,000 containers of munitions to Russia" for use in Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a joint press conference after a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Russia's war in Ukraine was being propped up by China, North Korea and Iran, who all wanted to see the Western alliance fail.

"We are of course also concerned about the potential support that Russia provides to North Korea when it comes to supporting their missile and nuclear programmes," Stoltenberg said.

He said this and China's support for Russia's war economy showed how security challenges in Europe were linked to Asia and added that next month's NATO summit in Washington would see a further strengthening of the alliance's partnerships with Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan.

Stoltenberg said there needed to be "consequences" at some stage for China.