A group of senior US lawmakers, including former House speaker Nancy Pelosi, have met with the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan government-in-exile in India, sparking heavy criticism from China.

The bipartisan group of US lawmakers, led by Congressman Michael McCaul and Pelosi, visited the 88-year-old Buddhist spiritual leader at his home base in the northern Indian hill-town of Dharamsala on Wednesday.

Pelosi told crowds of Tibetans it was an "honour" to have met with the Dalai Lama, in a speech carried by the government-in-exile's Tibet TV.

The visit follows the passage of a bill by the US Congress that seeks to encourage Beijing to hold talks with Tibetan leaders, which have been frozen since 2010.

"This bill is a message to the Chinese government that we have clarity in our thinking and understanding in the issue of the freedom of Tibet", she said.

Pelosi said the bill was "soon to be signed" by US President Joe Biden.

Related China, India in fresh verbal duel after Beijing renames south Tibet areas

'Anti-China separatist activities'

Ahead of the visit, China's embassy in New Delhi criticised the meeting, saying the Dalai Lama was "not a pure religious figure, but a political exile engaged in anti-China separatist activities under the cloak of religion".