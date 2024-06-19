Türkiye has rescued 18 irregular migrants and apprehended another group of the same size in multiple operations.

Eighteen migrants were brought ashore after their boat began drifting in the Aegean Sea off the coast of Ayvacik district in northwestern Türkiye's Canakkale province after its engine failed, said the Turkish Coast Guard on Wednesday.

After the Coast Guard's North Aegean Group Command detected the inflatable watercraft, it dispatched a vessel to the area, where it rescued 18 migrants of Yemeni and Syrian nationality.

The migrants were subsequently taken to the Ayvacik Removal Center after processing.