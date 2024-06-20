Türkiye has denied reports that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had an official meeting with Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew on the sidelines of the Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland.

Reports claiming that the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate participated in the Summit on Peace in Ukraine with the status of a state "do not reflect the truth," Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Onder Keceli stressed on Wednesday.

The spokesperson also refuted allegations that Fidan had an official bilateral meeting with Bartholomew on the margins of the summit, which took place at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland from June 15-16.

Keceli further addressed allegations that the name of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate was later added as a signatory to the joint communique adopted and released to the public at the end of the summit.