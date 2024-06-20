TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye denies meeting of foreign minister and Greek Orthodox Patriarch
Foreign ministry refutes reports that the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate participated in Ukraine peace summit as a state, reiterating Türkiye's policy regarding the status of the Patriarchate as non-ecumenical.
Türkiye denies meeting of foreign minister and Greek Orthodox Patriarch
The foreign ministry also requested an explanation from Switzerland and Ukraine regarding the inclusion of the Patriarchate as a  signatory to the joint communique from the summit. / Photo: AFP
June 20, 2024

Türkiye has denied reports that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had an official meeting with Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew on the sidelines of the Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland.

Reports claiming that the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate participated in the Summit on Peace in Ukraine with the status of a state "do not reflect the truth," Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Onder Keceli stressed on Wednesday.

The spokesperson also refuted allegations that Fidan had an official bilateral meeting with Bartholomew on the margins of the summit, which took place at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland from June 15-16.

Keceli further addressed allegations that the name of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate was later added as a signatory to the joint communique adopted and released to the public at the end of the summit.

Recommended

"We have requested an explanation from Switzerland and Ukraine, the organisers of the summit, regarding these claims," he said.

Keceli reiterated that there has been no change in Türkiye's state policy regarding the status of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate.

Türkiye does not recognise the "ecumenical" title of the Patriarchate, viewing the patriarch solely as the religious leader of the country's Greek minority.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs