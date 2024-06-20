WORLD
2 MIN READ
PKK/YPG terrorists kidnap 13-year-old child in Syria
According to the UN's 2022 Children in Armed Conflicts report, PKK and its Syrian affiliate YPG abduct over 1,200 children, coercing them into carrying terror activities.
PKK/YPG terrorists kidnap 13-year-old child in Syria
The use of minors as combatants is a violation of international law. / Photo: AA Archive
June 20, 2024

A child from Syria's northeastern Deir Ezzor province has been kidnapped by the PKK/YPG terrorist group, a spokesman for a local Kurdish party said.

Redor al Ahmed of the Independent Kurdish Rabita told Anadolu on Thursday that a 13-year-old from the Garanij village, identified only by the initials H.A.H., fell victim to PKK/YPG abduction.

Ahmed lamented the terror group's tactic of separating abducted children from their families and taking them to camps for training in terror activities, in violation of international law.

Since the start of the year, the terrorist PKK/YPG has reportedly abducted more than 30 children across Syria’s Aleppo, Raqqa, Deir Ezzor, and Hasakah provinces, aiming to enlist them into its terror ranks.

RelatedHow PKK terror group lures, forces minors to create army of child soldiers
Recommended

PKK kidnapped more than 1,200 children in 2022

The UN's 2022 Children in Annual Armed Conflicts report said that over 1,200 children had been abducted by the PKK/YPG.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed grave concern over the exploitation of children by the PKK, urging an end to their recruitment and the release of all children. The use of minors as combatants is a violation of international law.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

RelatedThis is why the YPG/PKK do not represent all Kurds
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust