A child from Syria's northeastern Deir Ezzor province has been kidnapped by the PKK/YPG terrorist group, a spokesman for a local Kurdish party said.

Redor al Ahmed of the Independent Kurdish Rabita told Anadolu on Thursday that a 13-year-old from the Garanij village, identified only by the initials H.A.H., fell victim to PKK/YPG abduction.

Ahmed lamented the terror group's tactic of separating abducted children from their families and taking them to camps for training in terror activities, in violation of international law.

Since the start of the year, the terrorist PKK/YPG has reportedly abducted more than 30 children across Syria’s Aleppo, Raqqa, Deir Ezzor, and Hasakah provinces, aiming to enlist them into its terror ranks.