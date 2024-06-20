Erdogan Ozen, a Turkish diplomat killed by an Armenian terror group in 1984, was remembered in the Austrian capital.

A ceremony was held outside the Turkish Embassy on Thursday to honour the deputy counsellor for labour as 40 years passed after he was assassinated by the Armenian terrorist organisation ARA on June 20 in Vienna.

Speaking at the ceremony, Türkiye's Ambassador to Austria Ozan Ceyhun reminded that Turkish diplomats were targeted by Armenian terror groups during 1970s and 1980s.

They were targeted just because they were Turks and represented Türkiye, added Ceyhun.

Reminding that an Austrian police officer was also killed during the attack, the Turkish ambassador recalled that a total of 77 people – 58 of them Turkish nationals, including 31 diplomats and members of their families – lost their lives in attacks carried out by these terrorist groups from 1973 to 1986.