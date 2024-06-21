EU countries have formally approved launching accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova next week, a landmark event for the two countries at the start of their long path towards joining the bloc.

European Union ministers will start negotiations first with Ukraine and then with Moldova in Luxembourg on Tuesday afternoon, officials said on Friday.

Ukraine - followed by its neighbour Moldova - lodged its application to join the 27-nation EU in the wake of Russia's 2022 war.

Starting the negotiations will still only put the two ex-Soviet states at the beginning of what is likely to be a years-long process of reforms before they can finally become members.

EU leaders took the key step in December of agreeing to open talks on war-torn Ukraine - and Moldova - joining the club.

But to actually begin the negotiations the bloc's members still had to sign off on a formal framework for the process.

The EU's executive told member states this month that Ukraine and Moldova had met all the criteria needed to launch the talks.