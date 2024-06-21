WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump refunds billionaires after campaign donations exceed limit
Donald Trump returns excess contributions from billionaire Winklevoss twins amid his presidential campaign's vigorous fundraising drive in which it has amassed millions in small-dollar donations.
Trump refunds billionaires after campaign donations exceed limit
Donations came after Trump presented himself as a champion for crypto, including at a San Francisco fundraiser this month with tech executives.  / Photo: Reuters
June 21, 2024

Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has returned excess donations from the billionaire Winklevoss twins — founders of the cryptocurrency company Gemini — after their contributions to his presidential campaign exceeded the federal legal limit as per a report in Bloomberg.

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, whose firm in February entered settlement agreements with US and New York state financial regulators after accusations of wrongdoing, each announced donations of $1 million in posts on social media site X on Thursday.

Their donations exceeded the maximum $844,600 that the Trump committee can legally accept per person, according to a report in Bloomberg on Friday. The portion above that limit was refunded to the donors, the report said, citing a campaign official.

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Reuters news agency' request for a comment.

RelatedTrump proposes automatic green cards for foreign college graduates

Outpacing Biden's campaign in fund collections

Recommended

The donations came after Trump presented himself as a champion for crypto, including at a San Francisco fundraiser this month with tech executives during which he slammed Democrats' at tempts to regulate the crypto sector.

In May, Trump's campaign raised over $141 million, surpassing US president Joe Biden's campaign and the Democrats, who reported a combined total of $85 million.

Following his conviction on 34 felony counts in New York State on May 30, Trump’s campaign launched a vigorous fundraising drive, energising his supporters and amassing millions in small-dollar donations.

Recently, billionaire Timothy Mellon, the heir to the Mellon family fortune and the largest donor to pro-Trump PACs, contributed an additional $50 million to support Trump.

SOURCE:Reuters, TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust