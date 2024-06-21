Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has returned excess donations from the billionaire Winklevoss twins — founders of the cryptocurrency company Gemini — after their contributions to his presidential campaign exceeded the federal legal limit as per a report in Bloomberg.

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, whose firm in February entered settlement agreements with US and New York state financial regulators after accusations of wrongdoing, each announced donations of $1 million in posts on social media site X on Thursday.

Their donations exceeded the maximum $844,600 that the Trump committee can legally accept per person, according to a report in Bloomberg on Friday. The portion above that limit was refunded to the donors, the report said, citing a campaign official.

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Reuters news agency' request for a comment.

Related Trump proposes automatic green cards for foreign college graduates

Outpacing Biden's campaign in fund collections