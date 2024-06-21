Israeli military has targeted tent camps for displaced Palestinians outside Gaza's southern city of Rafah, killing at least 25 people and wounding another 50, according to the Palestinians health officials and emergency workers.

Friday's attack by Israel on displaced Palestinians comes less than a month after an Israeli bombing triggered a deadly fire that tore through a camp for displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza, drawing widespread international outrage — including from some of Israel's closest allies — over the military's expanding invasion into Rafah.

Witnesses whose relatives died in one of the bombardments near a Red Cross field hospital north of Rafah told The Associated Press that Israeli forces fired a second volley that killed people who came out of their tents.

The International Committee of the Red Cross or ICRC said the hospital was flooded with casualties, including 22 dead and 45 wounded, and condemned the firing of "high-caliber projectiles" a few metres from the facility.

Hundreds of people live in tents nearby, including many of the hospital staff, the ICRC said.

According to Ahmed Radwan, a spokesperson for Civil Defense first responders in Rafah, witnesses told rescue workers about Friday's shelling at two locations in a coastal area that has become filled with makeshift tents.

The locations of the attacks provided by the Civil Defense and the Red Cross hospital appear to be just outside an Israeli-designated safe zone on the Mediterranean coast, known as Muwasi.

In its ritualistic statement, Israeli military said the massacre was under review.

'They went to save the women'

Israel has previously bombed locations in the vicinity of the "humanitarian zone" in Muwasi, a rural area with no water or sewage systems where displaced Palestinians have built tent camps in recent months.

With Israel's genocidal war on Gaza now in its 260th day, international criticism is growing over the campaign of systematic destruction in Gaza, at a huge cost in civilian lives.

The top United Nations court has concluded there is a "plausible risk of genocide" in Gaza.

The attack near the Red Cross hospital began with a munition that only made a loud bang and bright flash, said Mona Ashour, who lost her husband after he went to investigate what was happening.

"We were in our tent, and they hit with a 'sound bomb' near the Red Cross tents, and then my husband came out at the first sound," Ashour said, holding back tears while clutching a young girl outside Nasser Hospital in nearby Khan Younis.

"And then they hit with the second one, which was a little closer to the entrance of the Red Cross," she said.