A shooter has opened fire at an Arkansas supermarket, killing three civilians and wounding ten other people, including two police officers, Arkansas State Police said, part of a wider gun violence afflicting the world's most heavily armed society.

The suspect was also wounded in a shootout with police on Friday, Arkansas State Police Director Mike Hagar told reporters.

The shooting occurred at the Mad Butcher grocery in Fordyce, a town of 3,200 people about 112 kilometres south of Little Rock.

"Unfortunately, we can confirm that 11 innocent civilians were shot, and three of those are deceased. Two law enforcement officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire. The suspect was also shot and taken into custody," Hagar said.

He did not explain the circumstances of the shooting or take questions.

The wounded police officers and the suspect were expected to survive, he said.

Civilian wounds ranged from non-life-threatening to extremely critical, he said.

Video posted on social media showed at least one person lying in the parking lot, while another captured multiple gunshots ringing out.

Images from reporters on the scene showed a slew of bullet holes in the grocery store's window.

In video footage, local and state agencies could be seen responding to the scene, with at least one medical helicopter landing nearby.