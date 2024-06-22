Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Saturday he had been informed by EU commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis that there would be concrete talks on tariffs with China.

The confirmation came after China's commerce ministry said its head Wang Wentao and Dombrovskis, executive vice president of the European Commission, had agreed to start consultations over the EU's anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles (EVs).

Habeck said in Shanghai that the goal was a level playing field between countries. It is good to be export-oriented, but not to use subsidies for that, he said.

If a compromise is not reached between Brussels and Beijing, the European Commission will impose extra tariffs of up to 38 percent on Chinese electric vehicles it says have benefitted from unfair subsidies.

The new higher tariff rate would first be imposed provisionally, before becoming definitive in November.

"What is important now is that we talk," Habeck said following the bombshell EU announcement. Using tariffs to exert political pressure was "the last resort and often the worst option", he said earlier.

Officials in Habeck's ministry have noted that he is "not speaking and not negotiating in the name of the European Commission" -- however, Brussels will need the support of Europe's largest economy for its next steps.

Hard ask