Tens of thousands of protesters waving Israeli flags and chanting slogans against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government have rallied in Tel Aviv, demanding new elections and the return of hostages held in Gaza.

Large protests have occurred on Saturday in the Israeli city on a weekly basis over Netanyahu's handling of the nearly nine-month-old war in Gaza.

Many protesters held signs reading "Crime Minister" and "Stop the War" as people poured into the biggest Israeli city's main thoroughfare.

"I am here because I am afraid of the future of my grandchild. There will be no future for them if we don't go out and get rid of the horrible government," said 66-year-old contractor Shai Erel.

"All of the rats in the Knesset... I wouldn't let any one of them be a guard of a kindergarten."

Anti-government protest organisation Hofshi Israel estimated more than 150,000 people attended the rally, calling it the biggest since Tel Aviv launched a war on Gaza.

Related Israelis flood streets in rally, calling change of Netanyahu regime

'Worst prime minister'