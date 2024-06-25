Tuesday, June 25, 2024

1742 GMT — Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Israel would prefer a diplomatic resolution to the conflict with Lebanon's Iran-backed group Hezbollah, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

"We think a diplomatic resolution is possible. We think it is in the interests of all parties," Miller said.

Shelling on Israel's northern border has led to the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from areas on both sides of the frontier, and has escalated in recent weeks, leading to fears of an all-out conflict.

1734 GMT — UN Palestinian envoy urges immediate ceasefire to undermine Netanyahu's goals

Palestinian envoy to the UN, Riyad Mansour, urged an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to undermine Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's goals.

"We are well aware of the objective of the conflicting messages from Israeli leaders, notably Netanyahu himself, suggesting this is all a scheme and that the assault will continue under any circumstances," Mansour told a Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue.

"The aim is to sabotage the US initiative without taking the blame for it, to sabotage the efforts of Egypt and Qatar and the international community as a whole... The best way to frustrate Netanyahu’s goals is by achieving an immediate ceasefire."

1632 GMT —Any deal excluding ceasefire 'not an agreement': Haniyeh

Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, has issued a statement following the recent death of his sister, saying any deal that does not guarantee a ceasefire and an end to Israel's war on Gaza was "not an agreement."

"If thinks targeting my family will change our position or that of the resistance, they are delusional," the statement said.

1618 GMT — UNSC, including US, voices concern about violence in West Bank

Some UN Security Council members voiced concern about the violence in the West Bank and urged Israel to end all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory.

"The world's eyes are rightfully on Gaza, but we cannot ignore the situation in the West Bank," US envoy to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told a Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question.

Stressing that the number of Palestinians killed in the occupied West Bank remains "deeply alarming," she said: "We're concerned by the significant uptick in deadly violence against Palestinian civilians by settlers in the West Bank, and condemn it in the strongest terms."

1546 GMT — UN tells Israel it will suspend aid operations across Gaza without improved safety

Senior UN officials told Israel they will suspend aid operations across Gaza unless urgent steps are taken to better protect humanitarian workers, two UN officials said.

A UN letter sent to senior Israeli officials this month said Israel must provide UN workers with direct communication with Israeli forces on the ground in Gaza, among other steps, the officials said.

They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing negotiations with Israeli officials. The UN officials said there has been no final decision on suspending operations across Gaza and that talks with Israelis were ongoing.

Israeli military officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

1545 GMT — Netanyahu's wife accuses Israeli army chiefs of plotting coup against her husband

The wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused top army officials of attempting to orchestrate a coup against her husband.

The accusations were made during a meeting last week with several families of Israelis held captive in Gaza, Haaretz newspaper reported.

"Israeli forces are seeking to stage a military coup against my husband," Sara Netanyahu was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

1454 GMT — Ongoing hostilities in Gaza further fueling regional instability: UN envoy

The UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process expressed "serious concerns" about the risk of escalation in the region, particularly between Israel and Hezbollah along the Blue Line.

"I reiterate the Secretary-General's (Antonio Guterres) concern that further military escalation will only guarantee more suffering, more devastation to communities in Lebanon and Israel, and more potentially catastrophic consequences for the region," Tor Wennesland told a Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question.

He encouraged all sides to "immediately" take urgent steps to de-escalate the situation.

1418 GMT — US airman resigns over support for Israel's war on Gaza

Mohammed Abu Hashem, a Palestinian-American US airman, resigned after a career of 22 years over Washington's support for Israel in its war in Gaza, a report said.

Abu Hashem lost his aunt, and more than 20 neighbours and relatives were injured in an Israeli air strike, said The Washington Post.

"His thoughts turned to Washington's 'ironclad' support for Israel through policy and vast amounts of weaponry, and soon he concluded that 22 years was in fact enough," according to the report.

In an interview with the newspaper, the airman said it was emotional for him to know "the amount of bombs that are being supplied to Israel was the cause of her death."

1414 GMT —Gaza war's toll on children, 'catastrophic' hunger alarms UN

UN agencies have sounded the alarm about war-torn Gaza, saying that 10 children a day are losing one or both legs and half a million Palestinians suffer "catastrophic" hunger.

There was no let-up in Israel's bombardment of Gaza and attacks against the Palestinian resistance group Hamas over the October 7 attack, as it maintained the siege on the territory's 2.4 million people.

Palestinian officials said one strike killed 10 members of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh's family, including his sister.

Israel's military did not immediately confirm the strike, which the civil defence agency in Gaza said hit the family's house in the northern Al Shati refugee camp, leaving some bodies trapped under the rubble.

1409 GMT — Gaza high school students miss final exams as war rages

Palestinian officials say it is the first time in decades that high school exams are going ahead this month without the participation of students in Gaza.

Some 40,000 high school students in Gaza would normally be taking their final exams this month. A further 10,000 are doing so in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and the diaspora, and they would usually all take the exams at the same time.

Gaza's Education Ministry said in a statement that 450 high school students had been killed since the war erupted last October. Other Palestinian data showed more than 350 teachers and academics have been killed, while all 12 of Gaza's higher education institutions have been destroyed or damaged.

1408 GMT — Israel eyes use of Musk's Starlink in event of war with Hezbollah, Calcalist reports

Israel is looking to use Elon Musk's Starlink to maintain Internet connectivity should there be a potential all-out-war with Lebanese Hezbollah on the northern border that causes power outages in Israel, a newspaper report said.

The Calcalist financial daily said that the finance and communications ministries were seeking to utilise Starlink's 5,000 low-orbit satellites to ensure stable data and information flow for state authorities during emergencies.

Both ministries did not immediately comment when contacted.

1350 GMT — UN agency for Palestinian refugees has funding up to end of August: chief

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) underlined the funding gap, saying that the agency has a budget until the end of August.

Philippe Lazzarini told a press conference in Geneva that he is referring to the regular budget, which is the "backbone" of the organisation that covers 30,000 staff.

"We have the cash until the end of August, and basically, we still have a shortfall of about $100-140 million to reach the end of the year," Lazzarini said.

1320 GMT — US pier in Gaza may be extended past July: US official

The US military's pier off Gaza may be extended well beyond its July 31 authorisation date if the United States and aid organisations can get aid flowing again to Palestinians in the coming days and weeks, a senior US official said.

"While the pier was authorised through July 31st, I think it is entirely possible that it will continue on for at least another month, if not longer," said Isobel Coleman, deputy administrator for policy and programming at the United States Agency for International Development.

US President Joe Biden announced in March the plan to put the pier in place for aid deliveries as famine loomed in Gaza.

1253 GMT —10 children per day losing one or two legs in Gaza: UNRWA

Ten children per day are losing one or both of their legs in the war in Gaza, the head of the UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees has said.

"Basically we have every day 10 children who are losing one leg or two legs on average," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini told reporters in Geneva.

Citing figures from the UN children's agency UNICEF, he said that figure "does not even include the arms and the hands, and we have many more" of these.

"Ten per day, that means around 2,000 children after the more than 260 days of this brutal war," Lazzarini said.

He said amputation often takes place "in quite horrible conditions," sometimes without anaesthesia.

Save the Children said on Monday that up to 21,000 children are estimated to be missing in the chaos of the war.

1211 GMT — At least 2,000 medical evacuations prevented by Rafah crossing closure: WHO

The closure of the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza has prevented the medical evacuations of at least 2,000 patients, a World Health Organization official said, calling for Rafah and other routes to be reopened.

Before the closure, "approximately 50 critical patients a day left Gaza ... It means that since the 7th of May at least 2,000 people have been unable to leave Gaza to receive medical care," said Rik Peeperkorn, WHO representative in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

The Rafah crossing was the main conduit for evacuations as well as for humanitarian aid earlier in the war on October 7. It shut when Israel launched a war on the southern edge of Gaza in May.

1158 GMT — Gaza suffers near total breakdown of law and order: UNRWA

Chaos is taking hold in Gaza as smuggling bands form and add to the difficulties in delivering aid, the head of the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency said.

"Basically, we are confronted nowadays with a near total breakdown of law and order," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini told reporters, blaming in part an increase in gangs involved in cigarette smuggling. "It's becoming more and more complicated (to deliver aid)," he added.

Established in 1949 following the first Arab-Israeli war, UNRWA provides services including schooling, primary healthcare and humanitarian aid in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

1144 GMT — Australian parliament makes fresh effort to recognise Palestine

The Australian senators made a fresh effort in parliament to recognise the Palestinian state but failed as the Labor-led government opposed the motion.

The motion was moved in the Senate by lawmaker Mehreen Faruqi, deputy leader of the Australian Greens party.

It was the second attempt in as many months by Australian lawmakers to follow 145 nations that recognise Palestine as an independent state.

1143 GMT — Half a million Palestinians still facing 'catastrophic' hunger: UN

Almost half a million people are still experiencing "catastrophic" hunger in Gaza, with famine still a high risk, a United Nations-backed assessment found.

The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) partnership said its March warning of imminent famine in the north of the Palestinian territory had not materialised.

"However, the situation in Gaza remains catastrophic and there is a high and sustained risk of famine across the whole Gaza Strip," the report said, warning against any complacency.

It said around 495,000 people — around 22 percent of the Gaza population, according to the UN — are still facing "catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity" known as IPC Phase 5. Another 745,000 people are classified as in a food security emergency.

1116 GMT — War between Israel, Lebanon would have 'disastrous consequences': Germany

Growing tensions between Israel and Lebanon could trigger a war with "disastrous consequences" for the entire Middle East, Germany's foreign minister warned.

Speaking to reporters in Jerusalem after her meeting with Israeli counterparts, Annalena Baerbock said the situation is "very serious" and could get out of control in the coming days and weeks.

"With every rocket over the Blue Line, the danger grows that the situation will get out of control, the danger grows that a miscalculation will trigger a hot war. All those who bear responsibility must therefore exercise the utmost restraint, and above all, Hezbollah must stop firing at Israel," she said.

The minister underlined that during her talks in Beirut later in the day, she will deliver clear messages, and will try to contribute to a de-escalation of the situation.

1115 GMT –– Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks since Oct 7 rises to 37,658

Gaza's death toll from relentless Israeli attacks since last October has reached 37,658, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said.

At least 86,237 people have also been wounded in the onslaught, the ministry added in a statement, as the Israeli deadly onslaught enters day 263.

"In the last 24 hours alone, Israeli forces killed 32 people and injured 139 others in three massacres of families," the ministry also said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

1057 GMT –– UN says Palestinians in Gaza forced to rely on contaminated sea water for daily needs

Thousands of families in Gaza are forced to rely on contaminated seawater for their daily needs as Israel continues to block most of the humanitarian aid in the war-torn Palestinian enclave, leaving the population hungry and thirsty, the UN has said.

"In Gaza's burning summer heat, children have to wait in long queues to access minimal amounts of water," the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said on X.

"Thousands of families are forced to rely on dirty seawater for their daily needs. Safe and unimpeded humanitarian access to the #GazaStrip is urgently needed to save lives," it added.

1043 GMT –– High risk of famine persists across Gaza: global hunger monitor

A high risk of famine persists across the whole of Gaza as long as Israel's brutal war on the besieged enclave continues and humanitarian access remains restricted, a global hunger monitor has said.