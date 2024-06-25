A Kenyan force to lead a multinational mission to tackle gang violence in Haiti has left Nairobi, Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki said.

"Honoured to see off the first batch of the contingent of the National Police Service officers who are part of the historic United Nations Mission to Haiti," Kindiki said in a statement on Monday.

Some 400 police officers departed Nairobi at 10:50 pm (1950 GMT) aboard the national carrier, Kenya Airways, an official at the Interior Ministry told the AFP news agency.

The police chief and officials from the Interior Ministry saw the officers off, he said.

The group comprises elite officers from the Rapid Deployment Unit, General Service Unit, Administration Police, and Kenya Police.

President William Ruto bid a ceremonial goodbye to the officers on Monday and handed them a Kenyan national flag.

"Your presence in Haiti will bring hope and relief to communities torn apart by violence and ravaged by disorder," he said, adding that the rest of the force will join their colleagues "soon".