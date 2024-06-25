India's football federation has accused Igor Stimac of using an astrologer to pick players after sacking him as coach following their World Cup qualifying failure.

Defeat to Qatar earlier this month ended India's dreams of reaching the third round of Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and his contract was terminated last week.

The 56-year-old Stimac, in his final press conference, said he had heart surgery because of stress and battled "lies" and people with "private interests" during his tenure.

The AIFF responded on Monday, saying Stimac had damaged the national association with "negative statements".

"Mr. Stimac's communication –- apparently made with the sole intent of maligning the AIFF and showing its personnel in poor light –- is not befitting of a professional who has served the organisation for over five years," it said in a statement.

"This conduct has only reinforced the AIFF's belief that the right decision was made, with just cause, to terminate his contract."