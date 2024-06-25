"I insist that all attempts to impede, intimidate or improperly influence the officials of this court must cease immediately."

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued this cryptic warning when he publicised his intention to issue arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders.

Although this warning initially seemed like a routine and general judicial statement, a staggering journalistic investigation jointly conducted by three media outlets—the Guardian, +972 Magazine, and Local Call—revealed that Karim Khan deliberately chose these words and directly addressed the involved parties.

The joint investigation uncovered that senior Israeli government and security officials orchestrated a nine-year surveillance operation targeting the ICC to impede the investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Israeli leaders.

Unlike the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which deals with the legality of state actions, the ICC focuses on individuals suspected of committing war crimes.

Thus, the Israeli side perceived the ICC's investigative efforts towards Israel as an "immediate and concrete threat" and directed its operational efforts at intimidating individuals, mainly focusing on former chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and current incumbent Khan.

The covert operation engaged the highest levels of the Israeli government, including the Ministries of Justice, Foreign Affairs and Strategic Affairs, the intelligence community, and both civilian and military legal systems, to obstruct the investigation.

Persona non grata: Fatou Bensouda

Fatou Bensouda has long been a target of Israel's smear campaigns, as she initiated preliminary and formal investigations into war crimes committed by Israeli officials in the occupied Palestinian territories following Palestine's accession to the ICC.

Bensouda initiated efforts to launch a war crimes investigation into Israel's actions during the 2014 Gaza conflict despite facing significant pressure and opposition from both Israel and its all-weather ally, the US.

Tel Aviv's main objection to the court was that it lacked jurisdiction over Israel.

Tel Aviv has consistently argued that the ICC lacks jurisdiction to prosecute Israeli officials due to Israel's non-membership in the Rome Statute, which established the court, and because Palestine is not a full member state of the United Nations.

Despite this, Palestine was recognised as an ICC member upon signing the convention in 2015, following its admission to the UN General Assembly as a non-member observer state.

Shortly after joining the court, the Palestinian Authority (PA) requested the prosecutor's office to investigate crimes committed in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and East Jerusalem.

Fatou Bensouda, the then-chief prosecutor, initiated a preliminary examination to determine whether the criteria for a full investigation were met.

Bensouda's action raised alarm in Tel Aviv and prompted Israel to take action, mobilising military and civilian legal experts, as well as intelligence, to thwart her investigation. This coordinated effort was overseen by the Israeli National Security Council (NSC), operating under the authority of the Prime Minister's Office.

It has been revealed that former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen was at the heart of the covert operations focusing on Bensouda, which started even before she decided to initiate a formal investigation into alleged war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Some of these actions included secret meetings between them.

According to the report, the covert operation is reported to have received approval from the top echelons of the Israeli government, and Cohen's involvement in the investigation extended beyond mere interference to the point of directly threatening the chief prosecutor.

He used bullying, blackmail, and intimidation tactics against Bensouda and her family.

Moreover, the spymaster reportedly bolstered the threats against the chief prosecutor and her family with actions, allegedly presenting her with secretly taken photographs of her husband during a trip to London.