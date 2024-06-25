TÜRKİYE
Türkiye rescues 50 irregular migrants pushed back by Greece
After completing official procedures, the coastguards hand over the irregular migrants to Izmir's Provincial Directorate of Migration Management.
Teams also rescued 31 irregular migrants from a drifting boat off the coast of Dikili district in Izmir after its motor failed. / Photo: AA
June 25, 2024

Türkiye has said that its coastguards rescued 50 irregular migrants who were pushed back into Turkish waters by Greek forces.

Teams were dispatched to the Menderes district of Izmir on Türkiye’s Aegean coast after detecting irregular migrants in a rubber boat, Türkiye’s Coast Guard Command said in a statement on Tuesday.

The coastguards rescued 19 irregular migrants, including three children, from a life raft that was pushed back into Turkish territorial waters.

Teams also rescued 31 irregular migrants from a drifting boat off the coast of Dikili district in Izmir after its motor failed.

After official procedures by authorities, the irregular migrants were handed over to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
