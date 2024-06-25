The US has sent a military reinforcement of 40 vehicles to its base in the areas occupied by the terrorist organisation PKK/YPG in Hasakah in northeastern Syria.

Local sources reported on Tuesday that a convoy of 40 US military vehicles entered the region through the al-Walid border crossing between Iraq and Syria.

The convoy, consisting of military vehicles loaded with fuel tankers, medical supplies, and ammunition, arrived at the military base in the village of Kasrek in Hasakah.

Earlier on April 24, the US military had sent another reinforcement of 40 vehicles to its bases in the region.